jonathan18

URGENT REQUEST! Default username/password for 2Degrees Orbi router
#305968 17-Jun-2023 14:53
Hi there - trying to get into my sister's 2D-supplied Orbi router to disable wifi, but the default username and password as per the tin (admin/password) are not working, plus am unable to reset the admin password (it's asking questions about town 'I was born in', which it wouldn't have access to).

 

Does anyone know whether 2D changes the default? I've also tried admin/WiFi password of the router to no luck. Or do users not have access to the router's settings, and have to do everything via the Orbi app? (Which I've not logged into yet, so could do that if that's the way it's managed.)

 

Can't find anything on the web, and don't have time to wait ages for 2D to answer so thought I'd try here first.

 

Thanks so much.

  #3091127 17-Jun-2023 15:40
Any reason you can't factory reset? Just hold the reset in until the power light flashes orange, yes you have access to the routers admin section.

 
 
 
 

  #3091132 17-Jun-2023 16:09
probably could have called them and had an answer already

