Wondering if anyone has come across this at all (I have already submitted a contact form to 2D).

People have been unable to call me for several days - it goes straight to a busy tone.

I am able to call and text out OK. I am also able to receive incoming text messages fine.

Have restarted my phone several times as well as tried a different mobile altogether. Same issue. Signal bar is strong. Mobile data works fine.

Logged into my portal in case it was a billing issue (not that I've had any notice about that), and found I had spent money on international texts to some random as number I don't recognize (unsure what country), literally from 30 minutes ago?! I definitely did not send texts internationally as I rarely use my phone let alone for anything international.

Any idea what I can try next other than waiting for 2D?