2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Can't receive calls only - also random international texts showing up on usage?
Huskie

138 posts

Master Geek


#305983 18-Jun-2023 16:56


Wondering if anyone has come across this at all (I have already submitted a contact form to 2D).

 

People have been unable to call me for several days - it goes straight to a busy tone.

 

I am able to call and text out OK. I am also able to receive incoming text messages fine.

 

Have restarted my phone several times as well as tried a different mobile altogether. Same issue. Signal bar is strong. Mobile data works fine.

 

Logged into my portal in case it was a billing issue (not that I've had any notice about that), and found I had spent money on international texts to some random as number I don't recognize (unsure what country), literally from 30 minutes ago?! I definitely did not send texts internationally as I rarely use my phone let alone for anything international.

 

Any idea what I can try next other than waiting for 2D?

RunningMan
7552 posts

Uber Geek


  #3091618 18-Jun-2023 17:03


iPhones send SMS to a UK number for Apple ID verification. Most providers seem to zero rate these.

 
 
 
 


Linux
9852 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091667 18-Jun-2023 17:20


Check no incoming diverts are setup under call forwarding unconditional - CFU

