Moved from Orcon to 2Degrees. Went from a very stable Netcomm router to a Netgear Orbi.

The wiring in the house is modern - Cat6. Everything worked very well with the Netcomm router.

Had to do a factory reset of the Orbi router - not sure if this has caused something important to be lost in the setup from 2Degrees?

After that the Orbi setup seems to have gone fine using the app.

However the connection seems unstable.

From a late model Apple iPhone - speedtests sometimes hit 300/100 and other times it doesn't connect. Router is well within range.

Windows 10 Laptop is having DNS issues - pings to google.co.nz from the commandline return back IPv6 results. Browsers fail to resolve to the site, except very occasionally (Chrome/Edge)

Running the troubleshooter says everything is fine, but DNS isn't working.

Setting a specific DNS server in the wifi properties (1.1.1.1) and disabling ipv6 doesn't seem to work.

Rebooting has not fixed the issue.

Is this a client problem or could it be a 2Degrees issue?