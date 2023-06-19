Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Broadband - Netgear Orbi - DNS / Dropouts
casewindow

304 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305997 19-Jun-2023 12:08
Send private message

Moved from Orcon to 2Degrees. Went from a very stable Netcomm router to a Netgear Orbi.

 

The wiring in the house is modern - Cat6. Everything worked very well with the Netcomm router.

 

Had to do a factory reset of the Orbi router - not sure if this has caused something important to be lost in the setup from 2Degrees?

 

After that the Orbi setup seems to have gone fine using the app.

 

However the connection seems unstable.

 

From a late model Apple iPhone - speedtests sometimes hit 300/100 and other times it doesn't connect. Router is well within range.

 

Windows 10 Laptop is having DNS issues - pings to google.co.nz from the commandline return back IPv6 results. Browsers fail to resolve to the site, except very occasionally (Chrome/Edge)

 

Running the troubleshooter says everything is fine, but DNS isn't working.

 

Setting a specific DNS server in the wifi properties (1.1.1.1) and disabling ipv6 doesn't seem to work.

 

Rebooting has not fixed the issue.

 

Is this a client problem or could it be a 2Degrees issue?




Q6600 @ 3.2Ghz (400x8) | GA-X38-DQ6 | 4Gb Corsair Dominator@800Mhz 4-4-4-12 | HIS HD5870 | Creative X-fi Fatality Pro | 2xWD SATAII Caviar Black 640Gb / 1xSeagate SATAII 7200.12 1000Gb | 2xASUS IDE DVDRW | Silverstone OP1000 PSU | Silverstone TJ09 Case

Create new topic
Jiriteach
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091959 19-Jun-2023 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Client-side issue - I would disable IPv6 and also check your DNS although if automatic - it should of picked up the 2degrees ones else Cloudflares work well.
You need to eliminate the Orbi and wireless. Run these these tests wired to ensure Orbi is working as expected and then work on the wifi aspects next.

 

Nothing complicated required for the Orbi to connect to 2degrees. Sounds like you have a connection established. Check the DNS and run these tests wired.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 