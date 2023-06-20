Hi, I was hoping someone here might be able to help me out please

We've recently moved from Vodafone / One to Orcon for broadband and mobile (2 mobile plans).

We got the new simcards, my partner put hers in her phone, did the number transfer via the Orcon website and all done within a couple hours. Mine however has been a nightmare.

I do the number transfer on their website, I get the text, reply "Yes" and a few hours later I get a message letting me know it has failed. I rang Orcon helpdesk and the lady tells me it is because I didn't reply to the text (but I did?), so she puts it through for me - I get the text, I reply, and almost straight away I get a failed to transfer message.



The Orcon lady I was speaking with rings me back and lets me know that Vodafone has said the account number I provided was incorrect. I was on a plan with them, and had 2 different numbers, 1 for my mobile and 1 for my broadband. I definitely provided the mobile account number (double checked again), but thought maybe Vodafone is looking up my broadband account number for some reason, so I now provide that to the Orcon lady. The transfer fails again.

The Orcon lady rings me back and asks me again if I was on plan or prepay. I say I was definitely on a plan, but maybe now that my plan has been cancelled I'm technically on prepay. So she asks me for the sim card serial number - I let her know I will email this to her as I need to take it out of my phone. I email her the serial number, and she tries to put it through, but now she emails back and says she is getting a message when trying to put through the request on my behalf "we're sorry, something went wrong".

That was yesterday, so I thought if I wait a day and try again myself it might work - nope, this morning I get the same message the Orcon lady got.

I don't know what's going wrong, but I do remember a few years ago I switched from Vodafone to Spark (and eventually back again) I had heaps of trouble with Vodafone refusing to release my number. Not sure what's going on, but I've had this number a long time and I don't want to go through the hassle of changing it literally everywhere.

Is someone here able to help me please?

Cheers