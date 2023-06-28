Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees Tech Team
BullsEye

11 posts

Geek


#306102 28-Jun-2023 13:03
I have just moved to 2 Degrees from Orcon. Didn't know I will need Static IP before I Sign up but got Static IP added to my account but looks like it is not working. 

 

I have been on 2 Degrees customer care for over 3 hours this morning for tech help. The call got disconnected while he was setting up Static ip to my account never received any call back.

 

When I called back someone just checked my current IP address and told me that is Static IP Address which is not as I restarted my router and ip has changed now.

 

Really frustrated with 2Degrees customer care.

toejam316
1259 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095834 28-Jun-2023 14:34
Restart your router again and see if that IP address sticks, odds are good they did assign a static IP to you, but it wouldn't apply until you reconnected afterwards. I'd suspect the new IP you're using now is your static IP.




