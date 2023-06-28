I have just moved to 2 Degrees from Orcon. Didn't know I will need Static IP before I Sign up but got Static IP added to my account but looks like it is not working.

I have been on 2 Degrees customer care for over 3 hours this morning for tech help. The call got disconnected while he was setting up Static ip to my account never received any call back.

When I called back someone just checked my current IP address and told me that is Static IP Address which is not as I restarted my router and ip has changed now.

Really frustrated with 2Degrees customer care.