2Degrees Call Centre
Currently on hold and about to give up. Trying to give 2Degree's some more of my money and move my family to a group plan, call is now at 58 minutes and going.......

 

It was answered by someone who said she would have to transfer me to sales, that was about 20 minutes ago.

 

No callback option, no chat function, they often don't respond to emails at all. I'm seriously wondering why a company makes it so hard to do business with them.

 

Now contemplating just going with VF instead as pricing is very similar between the two.

Are you still on hold?

 

VF/One NZ are most likely no different, I personally find going into a store will get it sorted on the spot.

 
 
 
 

Delorean:

Are you still on hold?


VF/One NZ are most likely no different, I personally find going into a store will get it sorted on the spot.



No, I gave up. Going into a store isn’t that easy as it’s a 150km round trip to get to VF or 2Degrees. We do have a Spark here but their pricing is considerably more for the group plans.

Just can’t believe this is the business model when customers can’t get hold of you to give you more business.

This is sadly the norm for 2degrees. I was in the same position as you several months ago. Phone calls went no where. Emails never replied to (even months later). I think even tried Facebook Messenger. Ended up going into my local store (luckily only 10mins away) and got it sorted <5mins. Frustrating indeed that to get good service from a phone company you can't use the phone company's own phone service to do that!

 

The other option could be to wait until you happen to go into town for something and swing by the 2degrees store while you're there.

