Currently on hold and about to give up. Trying to give 2Degree's some more of my money and move my family to a group plan, call is now at 58 minutes and going.......

It was answered by someone who said she would have to transfer me to sales, that was about 20 minutes ago.

No callback option, no chat function, they often don't respond to emails at all. I'm seriously wondering why a company makes it so hard to do business with them.

Now contemplating just going with VF instead as pricing is very similar between the two.