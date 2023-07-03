Hi, not sure where to go. At my wits end.

Recently moved into a new rental, signed up with 2degrees. They are unable to connect me as there is an existing UFB at the address by the previous tennant. I have provided rental agreement, serial number of the ONT box to get this cancelled. NO LUCK. It keeps getting rejected.

Chorus suggested I ask 2degrees about being put on port 2 as a primary connection. Alas, 2degrees support team has no idea what I am talking about and simply suggest calling again or that ‘we’ll be in touch in 48 hours’.

Has anyone been in a similar situation, it seems like I’m stuck in a 12 month plan I cannot even use.