Connect and replace request keeps getting rejected/existing UFB - 2degrees
#306179 3-Jul-2023 11:51
Hi, not sure where to go. At my wits end.

 

Recently moved into a new rental, signed up with 2degrees. They are unable to connect me as there is an existing UFB at the address by the previous tennant. I have provided rental agreement, serial number of the ONT box to get this cancelled. NO LUCK. It keeps getting rejected.

 

Chorus suggested I ask 2degrees about being put on port 2 as a primary connection. Alas, 2degrees support team has no idea what I am talking about and simply suggest calling again or that ‘we’ll be in touch in 48 hours’.

 

 

 

Has anyone been in a similar situation, it seems like I’m stuck in a 12 month plan I cannot even use. 

 

 

  #3099080 3-Jul-2023 14:58
Bascially the old connection is not yours to cancel (not your name on the account) which is why that problem occurs.

 

The solution is using another port on the ONT as Chrous have already advised, and 2degress should be able to organise this. It's not common but shouldn't be that difficult either.

 

Perhaps move the thread to the 2degrees forum and see if any of their reps see this.

 
 
 
 

  #3099081 3-Jul-2023 15:02
Moved to 2degrees sub-forum.




  #3099124 3-Jul-2023 16:05
You could always connect your router to port 1 using VLAN10 DHCP and see if it connects, or any username / password in case it was an xtra connection this will at least give you data until the issue is sorted.

 

There used to be an intenet abandonment form 2D could submit to Chorus to free up the port.

 

I however would also suggest you move away from 2D, I have never found them that good, Snap were amazing but went downhill about a year later.

 

Personally I would recommend Voyager, while not perfect they are a lot better than the big box teleco's

 

 

 

