potscrubber

Recommendations for moving from 2Degrees broadband
#306180 3-Jul-2023 11:53
Hiya folks

 

We've been with 2Degree's broadband since 2011 when they were Snap internet.  Up until the last couple of years always had spectacular onshore phone support on the rare occasion I needed it.  Have stuck through multiple acquisitions as the service has been good though the support slowly and steadily degrading, but the most recent has knocked me out.  The offshore support is just too long, unknowledgeable and difficult now.  Also multiple billing errors.  Totally willing to pay more to get onshore quality broadband support.  Use case is home with low to moderate data usage, two adults who are sole traders.  It's been nice to have static ip but could let that go (2degrees changed it last night without any warning anyway).

 

Any recommendations?  Thanks!

  #3099045 3-Jul-2023 13:42
If you are wanting to get away from 2D then you don’t want to sign up to Orcon, Slingshot or Flip as they are all owned by 2D

I know One NZ gets a lot of flack, however the network is rock solid and customer service is hit and miss on the phone, but if you do everything in store it’s quite painless.

Quic seems to be also a new player for more savvy users and they offer static IP for one off cost.

Just my 2c

 
 
 
 

  #3099066 3-Jul-2023 14:24
Thanks for your 2c!  I hadn't heard of Quic so that's interesting to me, I think I am enough of a geek to be able to use it.

 

I got a fast PM from a 2D tech who explained the loss of static ip was an unforseen consequence of a migration they are in the midst of (which was what I had expected).

 

But it's more the customer service deconstruction by the mergers & acquisitions bean counters that I'm a bit over.  I'd be happy to leave and leave feedback to that effect, for all the good it would do.

 

 

 

 

  #3099079 3-Jul-2023 14:56
Just note with Quic it is basically self service - no call centre, no email support or anything. Not that you really need support of that nature anyway. Their control panel is really good and allows you to upgrade / downgrade your plan, log a fault etc with ease.

 

There is a referral in my signature that gives you a free connection (and me $50) if you're interested.

 

With 2degrees, when you sign up to Quic just simply add "Please add VLAN 10" in the order notes then your connection will just move over without you having to touch your router configuration. I would however recommend after the switch you pop into your router and change the username / password anyway.




  #3099118 3-Jul-2023 15:55
Thanks Michael, good info.

