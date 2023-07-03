potscrubber

Thanks for your 2c! I hadn't heard of Quic so that's interesting to me, I think I am enough of a geek to be able to use it.

I got a fast PM from a 2D tech who explained the loss of static ip was an unforseen consequence of a migration they are in the midst of (which was what I had expected).

But it's more the customer service deconstruction by the mergers & acquisitions bean counters that I'm a bit over. I'd be happy to leave and leave feedback to that effect, for all the good it would do.