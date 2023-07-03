potscrubber

Hiya folks
We've been with 2Degree's broadband since 2011 when they were Snap internet. Up until the last couple of years always had spectacular onshore phone support on the rare occasion I needed it. Have stuck through multiple acquisitions as the service has been good though the support slowly and steadily degrading, but the most recent has knocked me out. The offshore support is just too long, unknowledgeable and difficult now. Also multiple billing errors. Totally willing to pay more to get onshore quality broadband support. Use case is home with low to moderate data usage, two adults who are sole traders. It's been nice to have static ip but could let that go (2degrees changed it last night without any warning anyway).
Any recommendations? Thanks!