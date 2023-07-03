Hi guys, today 2D did a network migration and my connection dropped between 9.30 and 10.



Was advised they were having issues moving ex snap pppoe customers across and

To factory reset my router and set it up to connect via dhcp as pppoe was going away.



Have done so and spent the last 2hrs diagnosing and sorting out my wifi access points which were reliant on poe.



Is anyone else in a similar situation with the 2D migration? I have no internet and very few lights on the ONT.

I'm using an edgerouter so kind of following my nose with the config.



Tim