Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)VoWiFi on non-2degree-supplied handset?
#306199 4-Jul-2023 09:23
Are there any Android phones not on 2degrees' official list that supports VoWiFi? I'd really like to have wireless charging and VoWiFi for my next phone, and the official list leaves me with just Samsung phones (and the Oppo Find X5).

  #3099471 4-Jul-2023 09:55
I believe on some handsets it is possible to configure the service settings manually, but you are likely to find weird issues. SIP's flexibility is a two-edged sword. The official supported handsets have dozens of individual tweaks to both the IMS and radio stacks to make them perform reliably and with minimum battery use. So the short answer is that unless the challenge is the point, you're going to find it a lot more trouble than it's worth.




These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

