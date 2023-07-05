Received an email this morning saying my service was switched over to 2Degrees. MR are leaving the NZ Market. FAQ Linked below.
This is going to cause problems: "Note that Mobile is staying put at MyRepublic – so you can still buy, change or add mobile as you can today. This means your current plan pricing, speed, inclusions and any discounts you may already have will be staying the same."
As MyRepublic (former) Employee #5, this is the best thing they could have done. I wonder what will happen to the employees. 2 Degrees may take some, but certainly not all.
They lasted longer than I predicted.
Isn't 2D merging the Orcon/Slingshot brands. So you will have Spark, One NZ and 2D as the main players now.
I wonder what the percentage of the market share between these three ISP's are?
The email they sent makes it all sound rather painless (not having Mobile with them seems to help). Hope that turns out to be true. Oh well, such is life.
rb99
Delorean:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/996153/estimated-market-share-broadband-providers-by-connections-new-zealand/
2021 is the most recent numbers, since then, Vocus is "out", and 2D has picked up some small ISPs, like MR, which was in the "other".
https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/698654/merger-vocus-complete-2degrees-targets-5g-wireless-broadband/
Up to 20% a year ago.
So today, combining those two links, and assuming no net migration between providers, today we are at 40/20/20/20. 40% Spark, 20% OneNZ, 20% 2D, and 20% Other. I don't think the number of MR subscribers will boost 2D to official second place, but I don't know what other acquisitions, if any, they have been making in the background.
Being owned by Macquarie has apparently unlocked funding for acquisitions. Surprised they haven't acquired a video streaming platform yet. That's what we really need, another video streaming platform.