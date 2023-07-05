Delorean: Isn't 2D merging the Orcon/Slingshot brands. So you will have Spark, One NZ and 2D as the main players now. I wonder what the percentage of the market share between these three ISP's are?

https://www.statista.com/statistics/996153/estimated-market-share-broadband-providers-by-connections-new-zealand/

2021 is the most recent numbers, since then, Vocus is "out", and 2D has picked up some small ISPs, like MR, which was in the "other".

https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/698654/merger-vocus-complete-2degrees-targets-5g-wireless-broadband/

Up to 20% a year ago.

So today, combining those two links, and assuming no net migration between providers, today we are at 40/20/20/20. 40% Spark, 20% OneNZ, 20% 2D, and 20% Other. I don't think the number of MR subscribers will boost 2D to official second place, but I don't know what other acquisitions, if any, they have been making in the background.

Being owned by Macquarie has apparently unlocked funding for acquisitions. Surprised they haven't acquired a video streaming platform yet. That's what we really need, another video streaming platform.