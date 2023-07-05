Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)My Republic Leaving NZ Market
Echoe

153 posts

Master Geek


#306220 5-Jul-2023 11:10
Send private message quote this post

Received an email this morning saying my service was switched over to 2Degrees. MR are leaving the NZ Market. FAQ Linked below.

 

 

 

https://myrepublic.net/nz/faq/ 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75647 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3100128 5-Jul-2023 11:17
Send private message quote this post

This is going to cause problems: "Note that Mobile is staying put at MyRepublic – so you can still buy, change or add mobile as you can today. This means your current plan pricing, speed, inclusions and any discounts you may already have will be staying the same."




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Whinery
103 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3100130 5-Jul-2023 11:26
Send private message quote this post

As MyRepublic (former) Employee #5, this is the best thing they could have done.  I wonder what will happen to the employees.  2 Degrees may take some, but certainly not all.

 

They lasted longer than I predicted.

Delorean
443 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3100131 5-Jul-2023 11:26
Send private message quote this post

Isn't 2D merging the Orcon/Slingshot brands. So you will have Spark, One NZ and 2D as the main players now.

 

I wonder what the percentage of the market share between these three ISP's are?

 

 



rb99
2765 posts

Uber Geek


  #3100142 5-Jul-2023 11:48
Send private message quote this post

The email they sent makes it all sound rather painless (not having Mobile with them seems to help). Hope that turns out to be true. Oh well, such is life.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Whinery
103 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3100145 5-Jul-2023 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Delorean:

 

Isn't 2D merging the Orcon/Slingshot brands. So you will have Spark, One NZ and 2D as the main players now.

 

I wonder what the percentage of the market share between these three ISP's are?

 

 

https://www.statista.com/statistics/996153/estimated-market-share-broadband-providers-by-connections-new-zealand/

 

2021 is the most recent numbers, since then, Vocus is "out", and 2D has picked up some small ISPs, like MR, which was in the "other".

 

https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/698654/merger-vocus-complete-2degrees-targets-5g-wireless-broadband/

 

Up to 20% a year ago.

 

So today, combining those two links, and assuming no net migration between providers, today we are at 40/20/20/20.  40% Spark, 20% OneNZ, 20% 2D, and 20% Other.  I don't think the number of MR subscribers will boost 2D to official second place, but I don't know what other acquisitions, if any, they have been making in the background.

 

Being owned by Macquarie has apparently unlocked funding for acquisitions.  Surprised they haven't acquired a video streaming platform yet.  That's what we really need, another video streaming platform.

Oblivian
6875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3100161 5-Jul-2023 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Gifs of fish infinitely eating other fish comes to mind.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 