I was looking at 2degrees' Hyperfibre plans. Both the 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps plans require using the Orbi "Hyperfibre modem", either with a "free" modem rental on a fixed-term plan, or a $600 upfront cost for an open term. 2degrees also does not seem to allow you to bring your own router, with their FAQ plainly stating:

Can I use my own router for Hyperfibre?

At the moment, no. To ensure you get the best possible speeds from your new Hyperfibre connection, you will need to use our dedicated Hyperfibre modem which is included in your plan. In the meantime, we’re working on making older modems compatible with Hyperfibre and hope to roll this out in the future.

2degrees isn't entirely transparent about exactly which "Orbi AX6000" they're using, but looking at these specs I'm a bit underwhelmed with the connectivity options. Namely, it only has one 2.5 GbE port, and 4 1 GbE ports.

For 2/2 Gbps plans, this might be okay, especially if it supports link aggregation. For 4/4 Gbps plans, you might be able to connect at 4 Gbps with some WAN link aggregation, maybe? Even then, it's not going to be capable of delivering that speed to other devices on the network over Ethernet.

This router seems woefully underwhelming for something that's required for 2degrees Hyperfibre. In most cases, it seems that it would unlikely be able to provide more than 1 GbE to wired client devices, and its inherent limitations make the 4 Gbps plan seem entirely inappropriate.

Assuming I'm not missing some blatantly obvious detail here, this seems like it's more for allowing several devices to have up to 1 Gbps speeds than to allow an individual device to utilise the connection's full potential?

Why is 2degrees pushing this as a device that's "designed for Hyperfibre" (per "Things to know") when in reality it seems like a bog-standard WiFi 6 router with a single 2.5 GbE port and 4x 1 GbE ports? I would expect more from a device that's "designed for Hyperfibre" and whose use is mandated by the ISP.

Someone, please tell me I'm missing some key detail. This smells fishy to me, and I'm hoping that my scepticism isn't warranted.