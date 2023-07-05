Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees says Hyperfibre requires the Orbi AX6000 with 1x 2.5GbE to 'get the best possible speeds'. Am I missing something, or is this a bit fishy?
Kodiack

667 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306232 5-Jul-2023 18:38
I was looking at 2degrees' Hyperfibre plans. Both the 2 Gbps and 4 Gbps plans require using the Orbi "Hyperfibre modem", either with a "free" modem rental on a fixed-term plan, or a $600 upfront cost for an open term. 2degrees also does not seem to allow you to bring your own router, with their FAQ plainly stating:

 

Can I use my own router for Hyperfibre?
At the moment, no. To ensure you get the best possible speeds from your new Hyperfibre connection, you will need to use our dedicated Hyperfibre modem which is included in your plan. In the meantime, we’re working on making older modems compatible with Hyperfibre and hope to roll this out in the future.

 

2degrees isn't entirely transparent about exactly which "Orbi AX6000" they're using, but looking at these specs I'm a bit underwhelmed with the connectivity options. Namely, it only has one 2.5 GbE port, and 4 1 GbE ports.

 

For 2/2 Gbps plans, this might be okay, especially if it supports link aggregation. For 4/4 Gbps plans, you might be able to connect at 4 Gbps with some WAN link aggregation, maybe? Even then, it's not going to be capable of delivering that speed to other devices on the network over Ethernet.

 

This router seems woefully underwhelming for something that's required for 2degrees Hyperfibre. In most cases, it seems that it would unlikely be able to provide more than 1 GbE to wired client devices, and its inherent limitations make the 4 Gbps plan seem entirely inappropriate.

 

Assuming I'm not missing some blatantly obvious detail here, this seems like it's more for allowing several devices to have up to 1 Gbps speeds than to allow an individual device to utilise the connection's full potential?

 

Why is 2degrees pushing this as a device that's "designed for Hyperfibre" (per "Things to know") when in reality it seems like a bog-standard WiFi 6 router with a single 2.5 GbE port and 4x 1 GbE ports? I would expect more from a device that's "designed for Hyperfibre" and whose use is mandated by the ISP.

 

Someone, please tell me I'm missing some key detail. This smells fishy to me, and I'm hoping that my scepticism isn't warranted.

nzkc
1178 posts

Uber Geek


  #3100381 5-Jul-2023 19:01
They list it as the RBR860. Datasheet here: https://www.downloads.netgear.com/files/GDC/RBR860S/RBR860S_TS.pdf

 

Seems to still mostly be the same though...   Does have 1 x 10Gbps "multigigabit" WAN port and 4 x 1Gbps ports.

 

I get 2d wanting to encourage devices they know and support. Still a bit weird you _have_ to use this router especially as it'll limit you connecting to any multigigabit switches or routers downstream.  That said; I'd be surprised if you couldnt copy the configuration to a device of your choosing. Support may well be non existent so you'd want to hang onto that Orbi in case of problems.

 

You have a choice of providers - you could look at another who offers more towards your needs.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Kodiack

667 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3100389 5-Jul-2023 19:29
nzkc:

They list it as the RBR860.


Ah, so they do! I was looking in all the wrong places for the exact model haha. Thanks for that.

It's still really underwhelming though. Further reading about similar devices indicates that WAN aggregation may be the only option; LAN aggregation would be absent.

https://community.netgear.com/t5/Orbi-WIFI-6-AX-AND-Wi-Fi-6E-AXE/Orbi-WiFi-6-System-AX6000-RBK852-Double-Link-Aggregation/td-p/2009335

This means that WiFi would be the only way to get faster than gigabit on a single device, if it's the same for the RBR860. Really not keen on that, doubly so because my network equipment is in my garage with a separate AP located centrally in the house.

Thankfully I'm not in a huge rush for Hyperfibre, so I can wait for the options to improve, either with 2d or elsewhere.

RunningMan
7594 posts

Uber Geek


  #3100391 5-Jul-2023 19:31
For the type of client requiring hyperfibre, you'd think they could do away with repeatedly referring to using a modem, and actually talk about a router. The linked CPE doesn't have a modem in it.

 

Presumably any sufficently spec'd router can drop a DHCP client on the WAN and be used.

