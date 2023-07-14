Got new router 9 days ago. Net dropped a few times, but been stormy and rainy when I got it.

Yesterday spent 1hr 24min trying to get a hold of tech support. He did "Kick my session", in his mind issue was resolved.

Happened again.

Rang Netgear. Long story short they kept putting me on hold while they read the manual??? after 25 minutes on hold it hung up at their end.

Rang back basically got the same thing except, the tech would say random 1 words like, searching, router, pls wait. Go on for almost 30 minutes. Disconnected at his end.

Feeling deflated, rang 2degrees. Pounding headache as the phone was answered after 2 hours and 23 minutes. Half hour before closing.

At this stage I had no internet at all. The tech helped my get back online via PC login and not the phone app. Greatful.

Still disconnecting. Random as. Never had issues at all with connection issues. Ont is 3 yrs old. No issues. Issues started with Orbi.

On hold again. Looking at at least another hour. Not sure what to do.

I refuse to do "Kick my session again". Also won't record each disconnect. Sure theres a log they can see at their end.

Anyone else having issues with disconnections. Orbi is new.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got off the phone with 2 degrees. Looked at the event log, saw the drops, and then. Nothing. So I requested my old Fritzbox back and I never had any issues whatsoever.

I feel I'm dealing with the monkey rather then the organ grinder. I showed him this screen shot and..... nothing. He wasn't sure. So getting my old fritzbox back. Because, no fix for the other one??? Whats up with the Region.