2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Recieving RST packet flags around ever 1 - 2 mins causing connection to constantly drop

r2d2CookingBacon
#306372 17-Jul-2023 12:37
Have a new contract with 2d, for about a week and half I have constantly been getting RST, ACK packets causing applications like battlenet, steam, using a browser etc to constantly reconnect. If I use a UDP only vpn session the problem stops...

I have called 2D 4 times, each time they have opened a ticket to just close it again automatically, helpdesk say they will call back but never do. 

I have captured the RST Flags with wireshark (see image) happy to upload the full traces if anyone is interested.

 

Anyone else come across this issue?

 

Troubleshooting done:

 

Isolated my machine with wired connection via 2d orbi router, happens to all devices wired or wireless. 

 

Used another switch to remove vlan tagging so windows could get onto the internet directly.

 

Connected a VPN and forced UDP only (this resolved the issue but is not a permanent fix)

 

All other basic steps 2d helpdesk got me to do, restarting router, ONT etc etc. 

 

Ran telnet to a star wars towel.blinkenlights.nl mirror which I can't find right now, this didnt drop out. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3105030 17-Jul-2023 12:41
You need to provide more information...

 

What router are you using for a start, what basic troubleshooting you've done etc. But it is highly likely to be a problem on your end.




  #3105031 17-Jul-2023 12:44
Yup will update the original post. 

