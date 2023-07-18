Classified

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mikrotik Router. IPv6 ok. No IPv4...
#306388 18-Jul-2023 11:56
Background:

 

I used to be with Slingshot but 2degrees offered a good deal and Slingshot was going to up their prices so no brainer. With Slingshot I used to use PPPOE through VLAN10 and it was robust. DHCP through VLAN for IPv6 and it was all well and working. 

 

Issue: 

 

Yesterday I got rid of PPPOE legacy connection and created a DHCP client interfacing VLAN10. Changed all the applicable firewall rules and NAT to point to VLAN10 (as it used to be pointed to the PPPOE client). 
Some websites work like apple.com and geekzone.co.nz which are IPv6 sites load perfectly fine but some websites like asb.co.nz I'm assuming IPv4 only sites fail to load. So I checked whatsmyipaddress.com and it showed that I had a valid IPv6 address but no IPv4 address detected. 

 

Strange thing is the DHCP client is able to see the 2degrees DHCP server and is able to obtain an IP address. 

 

Other possible relevant info: MTU is at 1500, DNS is using cloudflare's which is 1.1.1.1, 1.0.0.1. 

 

What am I doing wrong haha. 

  #3105477 18-Jul-2023 12:03
Check your NAT Masquerade rule and ensure your WAN interface is tagged as WAN.




  #3105485 18-Jul-2023 12:14
michaelmurfy:

 

Check your NAT Masquerade rule and ensure your WAN interface is tagged as WAN.

 

 

I've removed most of the default config when I set it up including WAN and LAN tagging etc. 

 

Masquerade rule is:

 

chain=srcnat
out. interface=ether1-vlan10
action=masquerade

 

in ether1-vlan10, settings are: 

 

mtu=1500
vlan id=10
interface=ether1-gateway

 

and physical output of ether1 goes to the ONT. 

  #3105499 18-Jul-2023 12:44
I mean, your VLAN interface should be in the WAN interface group.




  #3105516 18-Jul-2023 13:31
michaelmurfy:

 

I mean, your VLAN interface should be in the WAN interface group.

 

 

 

 

Sorry I'm not sure that I'm understanding what you're saying. 

 

I got rid of interface groups. I've got a bridge-local for my LAN and VLAN10 is is not part of any group..

 

Anyhow, I did a router reset (which should have LAN and WAN interface groups) and did the whole DHCP client through VLAN10 thing, removed ether1 and added VLAN10 into the WAN group but still not working. DHCP client is working though. It's got an IP address. NAT masquerade is interfacing WAN. Is this all correct?

  #3105520 18-Jul-2023 13:38
Got another router to test also?

 

It sounds like your configuration should work but also there are so many things you could potentially miss.

 

I'd ensure your router is on the latest version of RouterOS too. Being DHCP, it is pretty easy to get running assuming your interface is in the WAN group. Sounds like to me the masquerade rule is not working or the default route is not being added.

 

Also goes without saying ensure DHCP is listening on the WAN (VLAN) interface and add default route is set:

 




