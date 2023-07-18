Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees, IPV6 settings for the new vocus fibre network?
andicniko

#306398 18-Jul-2023 22:17
Does anyone know what the correct IPv6 settings are on 2degrees' new vocus fibre network? I've just re-joined 2degrees after moving house and I can't get IPV6 to work.


For the WAN's IPv4 configuration: I set it to DHCP and VLAN 10, and that works just fine (which I think means I'm on their new vocus network).


For the WAN's IPv6 configuration: I applied the following settings because they worked at my last house/on 2degrees' old network--



  • DHCPv6

  • Use IPv4 connectivity as parent interface

  • Request only an IPv6 prefix

  • Prefix delegation size /56

  • Do not wait for a RA


--but I'm not getting assigned a prefix.


(In case it affects anything, I'm using pfsense 2.7 and live in Wellington/I'm on the chorus network)

michaelmurfy
  #3105835 18-Jul-2023 23:29
Disable Prefix Only. This is one of the main things I needed to do in order to get IPv6 running.

 

It is the same settings as Orcon.




Michael Murphy
