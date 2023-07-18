Does anyone know what the correct IPv6 settings are on 2degrees' new vocus fibre network? I've just re-joined 2degrees after moving house and I can't get IPV6 to work.

For the WAN's IPv4 configuration: I set it to DHCP and VLAN 10, and that works just fine (which I think means I'm on their new vocus network).

For the WAN's IPv6 configuration: I applied the following settings because they worked at my last house/on 2degrees' old network--



DHCPv6



Use IPv4 connectivity as parent interface



Request only an IPv6 prefix



Prefix delegation size /56



Do not wait for a RA



--but I'm not getting assigned a prefix.

(In case it affects anything, I'm using pfsense 2.7 and live in Wellington/I'm on the chorus network)