Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees config pushed to personal modem
emjas

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306406 20-Jul-2023 10:12
Send private message quote this post

I have been with Slingshot for many years using my own Fritzbox, and yesterday (19/07) I came home to find my Wi-Fi name had been changed to "2degrees Broadband - 66B1" and so my devices were no longer connected.

 

 

I checked the modem and found that the downlink/uplink speeds had also been changed to 1000Mbps but all other settings were unchanged (including Wi-Fi password, VPN, etc).

 

There's also a message saying some settings are managed by the ISP.

 

 

 

 

Today I called Slingshot and they claimed no config had been pushed to the modem and it must be using default settings so I should contact the manufacturer.

 

This is wrong of course, because this is not a branded modem and it has not been reset.

 

I'm guessing that since SS is now 2D they wanted to update modems with their branding.

 

Has any one else experienced this?

Create new topic
Delorean
454 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106193 20-Jul-2023 10:51
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, I recommend re flashing the firmware with the generic version that you can download from their site.

The 7490 would have been sourced via snap or 2D back in the day so it does have the ISP custom settings.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
cat
11862 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3106194 20-Jul-2023 10:53
Send private message quote this post

Likely they couldn't talk back to 2degrees at all before but now they're able to talk back thanks to the network migration work going on have suddenly downloaded last known configuration.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

emjas

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3106199 20-Jul-2023 11:18
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys. That makes sense.

 

I bought the Fritzbox 2nd-hand so I don't know its origin.

 

I'll see if I can reload the FW.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 