I have been with Slingshot for many years using my own Fritzbox, and yesterday (19/07) I came home to find my Wi-Fi name had been changed to "2degrees Broadband - 66B1" and so my devices were no longer connected.

I checked the modem and found that the downlink/uplink speeds had also been changed to 1000Mbps but all other settings were unchanged (including Wi-Fi password, VPN, etc).

There's also a message saying some settings are managed by the ISP.

Today I called Slingshot and they claimed no config had been pushed to the modem and it must be using default settings so I should contact the manufacturer.

This is wrong of course, because this is not a branded modem and it has not been reset.

I'm guessing that since SS is now 2D they wanted to update modems with their branding.

Has any one else experienced this?