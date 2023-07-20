Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Suspect scammers spoofing my phone number
#306407 20-Jul-2023 10:16
Over the last week I received a couple of calls from people saying they missed a call from me. I have not called anyone so I suspect some scammer spoofed my phone number on those calls.

 

Has anyone else noticed this happening lately? 




  #3106186 20-Jul-2023 10:29
Are you the one ending 1411 that claimed to be Amazon, trying to scam me this morning? :)

 
 
 
 

  #3106189 20-Jul-2023 10:35
Gah! If you can PM or email me details we'll jump on it.




  #3106191 20-Jul-2023 10:49
Sorry folks - looking through the logs here, I received those calls on my 2nd SIM (which I use for data only), which is not a 2degrees SIM.




