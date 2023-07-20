Over the last week I received a couple of calls from people saying they missed a call from me. I have not called anyone so I suspect some scammer spoofed my phone number on those calls.
Has anyone else noticed this happening lately?
Are you the one ending 1411 that claimed to be Amazon, trying to scam me this morning? :)
Gah! If you can PM or email me details we'll jump on it.
Comms chap
2degrees
Sorry folks - looking through the logs here, I received those calls on my 2nd SIM (which I use for data only), which is not a 2degrees SIM.
