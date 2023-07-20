Hi 2Degrees support staff,
Just bringing this to your attention, as well as FYI for anyone who uses 2Degrees or (like me) get this error trying to access Snap webmail!
Working for me. Perhaps give it another shot if you haven't already.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Thank you for the heads up.
The correct team was pinged a couple of times due to this post and it has been fixed.