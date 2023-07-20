Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Someone forgot to renew the cert for *.2degreesbroadband.co.nz. Cert error accessing Snap webmail.
#306412 20-Jul-2023 15:57
Hi 2Degrees support staff,

Just bringing this to your attention, as well as FYI for anyone who uses 2Degrees or (like me) get this error trying to access Snap webmail!

  #3106340 20-Jul-2023 17:28
Working for me. Perhaps give it another shot if you haven't already.




  #3106344 20-Jul-2023 17:37
Thank you for the heads up.

 

The correct team was pinged a couple of times due to this post and it has been fixed.

