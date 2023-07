Has anyone else had apps loading network connections very slowly lately? Youtube and web browsing loads normally but things like Spotify and Amazon Music and pricespy just timeout. Happens on my ZenFone 9 and my old Oneplus Nord. Happens on the default FritzBox 7530 and my Asus RTAX3000. As soon as I switch to 5g everything loads fine. Web browsing on desktop and on phone work fine. Any insights?