Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Is it possible to turn off 2degrees voicemail?
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#306445 23-Jul-2023 13:09
Send private message quote this post

I have a 2d prepaid plan. Is there any way to completely disable voicemail? I don’t have voicemail set up but callers get an option to leave a message - which I do not want. Can’t see anything on 2d’s website and want to avoid ringing them if I can.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
Oblivian
6889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3107308 23-Jul-2023 13:23
Send private message quote this post

A quick google..


https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/voicemail-for-mobile

Under managing

Turn on/off Voicemail, press 8

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3107311 23-Jul-2023 13:42
Send private message quote this post

Thanks - thought I had looked thoroughly but didn’t see that.

 

As mentioned, I don’t have vm set up. It seems that to be able to turn it off, you have to go through the whole vm setup process (record name, set PIN, record outgoing message, etc) first - before you get access to ‘8’ to turn it off.

 

That’s just bloody annoying.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Oblivian
6889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3107318 23-Jul-2023 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Before going down that road.

Look at carrier call forwarding settings

My VF on android 13 polls provider and has toggle options



eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3107319 23-Jul-2023 14:20
Send private message quote this post

Oblivian: Before going down that road.

Look at carrier call forwarding settings

My VF on android 13 polls provider and has toggle options

 

That’s starting to get above my pay-grade but can’t see any 2d settings along those lines on iPhone.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Linux
9882 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3107332 23-Jul-2023 16:04
Send private message quote this post

Call 2degrees and request the OCCF to to be set to N (if they allow it) 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 