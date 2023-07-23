I have a 2d prepaid plan. Is there any way to completely disable voicemail? I don’t have voicemail set up but callers get an option to leave a message - which I do not want. Can’t see anything on 2d’s website and want to avoid ringing them if I can.
Thanks - thought I had looked thoroughly but didn’t see that.
As mentioned, I don’t have vm set up. It seems that to be able to turn it off, you have to go through the whole vm setup process (record name, set PIN, record outgoing message, etc) first - before you get access to ‘8’ to turn it off.
That’s just bloody annoying.
Oblivian: Before going down that road.
Look at carrier call forwarding settings
My VF on android 13 polls provider and has toggle options
That’s starting to get above my pay-grade but can’t see any 2d settings along those lines on iPhone.
Call 2degrees and request the OCCF to to be set to N (if they allow it)