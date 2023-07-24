With the pending price increase for our Spark ADSL/landline connection I finally decided to switch to 2 Degrees.

The change from Spark to 2 Degrees ADSL is scheduled to happen this Friday, however I received the Fritzbox 7530 modem today and decided I might as well get it in place and get my LAN reconfigured. Everything has gone well, apart from the TVNZ+ app on both the Samsung Smart TV (wireless) and my Android phone wont get to the user selection screen. The TV works successfully with Disney+ and Youtube, and my phone will work with TVNZ+ if I use mobile data. This all appears to point to something in the Fritzbox, however I'm not sure where something this specific might be being blocked.

Does anyone have any ideas? (WAF is way down at the moment, she can't get her lunch time fix of Home and Away!)