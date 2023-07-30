Is anyone else having problems with continuous ghost calls on Orcon home phone. It started with 3 a day for about 2 months, then went down to about 2 a day. I have contacted Orcon and because they come from a different number each time they cannot do anything. They all come from a New Zealand number and there never is anyone on the line. As soon as the call is picked up the connection is stopped. I have turned off the answer phone to see if that helped but no, they keep coming. The latest I have tried is not picking up the call but after it rings continuously for 5 minutes I end up picking it up. The phone number is registered on the do not call register. Any advice other than cancelling my home line would be appreciated. Thanks.