Hi folks

I'm looking at a solution to manage power/data outages at home for my alarm system. The alarm system uses a base station and connects to a service on the web which allows for access to camara/data as well as arm/disarm etc. functions. At the moment we have a chorus outage of our fibre network and the alarm system is not functional. I am looking at a bridging device to give the homebase wifi connection with 4g backup and the ability to switch as required. My partner has a paid 2degrees plan with data and we have in the past shared this data with additional sim cards however it seems that even if they are still linked to the account, after a year of no use the sim card will disconnect and the number recycled...

so what I'm seeking is to understand if there is anyway that I can get a 2degrees sim that doesn't get disconnected and the number recycled if its linked for data sharing even if its not used in over a year? Is this possible?

Thanks,

Chris