Did you give notice to Skinny? if you did that would have put an in-flight order to disconnect service.

That prevents 2degress from connecting it on port 1 as the port is effectively "locked" therefore 2degrees will then connect on port 2

This is standard stuff, if you wanted to use port 1 the correct procedure is to ask the gaining RSP to "Churn" the connection and confirm there is an in-flight transfer order before giving notice to your current RSP.