2degrees Fibre Price increase $5 a month
mentalinc

2686 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306607 7-Aug-2023 09:40
Send private message quote this post

Just got an email with price increase.

 

 

 

Looks like they give you an out of your contract in the email, so might use it as a chance to jump to Quic.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

rugrat
2897 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3112668 7-Aug-2023 10:44
Send private message quote this post

My contract finish’s in October, so I’ll pay $5 more for a month.

 

After that see what discounts for new contract, if not suitable can get $10 a month off if switch to Skinny as my prepay is with them.

 

In Spark thread Spark went up $7, and Skinny Fibre $5 1st of August. 2Degrees price increase in September.

 
 
 
 

skewt
700 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3112675 7-Aug-2023 10:53
Send private message quote this post

Mines going up $9 a month

 

"Heads up – the price of your 2degrees Broadband plan will increase by $9.00 per month from 7 September 2023."

tim0001
194 posts

Master Geek


  #3112723 7-Aug-2023 10:57
Send private message quote this post

I see that they are now charging $5/m for router rental  (for new connections anyway).  A week ago I think it was free?



xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12749 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3112738 7-Aug-2023 11:31
Send private message quote this post

No email here.... yet. Might be certain older plans.

 

Price wise, 2D not most competitive anymore.... so when my contract expires, think the wife will be getting me to look around to save a few $$. (Yes, money talks)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

rugrat
2897 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3112742 7-Aug-2023 11:44
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, this is just looking at Spark and Skinny if web sites up to date with 300/100 plans, Spark $97 including Netflix, Skinny with mobile discount $65. I’m wondering if Skinny one should be $70 ($5 increase)

 

And 2degrees new full price is $97, and possible $5 router rental on top. (First year for new customers 4 months free and 6 months Prime), but after that first year unless can get decent discount not worth it.

 

For current contract got $17 off and year Prime, see if they’re still offering something in same range when it ends.

timmmay
19388 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3112745 7-Aug-2023 11:52
Send private message quote this post

I get something like $15 a month off for committing for a year at a time, and I haven't gotten an email. I just re-sign once a year.

michaelmurfy
cat
11899 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3112750 7-Aug-2023 12:01
Send private message quote this post

I have not got an email yet but have been out of contract for a wee while as I am seeing what happens with the Vocus migration before I either settle or jump. 2degrees have a good network however and just note all providers are upping their pricing.

 

@mentalinc In regards to Quic there are peoples referral codes scattered all over Geekzone so pick who you'd like to give $50 to in return for a free install. If you're switching to them, provided you're doing PPPoE already just add "Please add VLAN 10" in the notes when you sign up to Quic as this will mean your connection will just move over without any fuss. Quic use port based authentication so the PPPoE username / password doesn't matter.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

