Just got an email with price increase.
Looks like they give you an out of your contract in the email, so might use it as a chance to jump to Quic.
My contract finish’s in October, so I’ll pay $5 more for a month.
After that see what discounts for new contract, if not suitable can get $10 a month off if switch to Skinny as my prepay is with them.
In Spark thread Spark went up $7, and Skinny Fibre $5 1st of August. 2Degrees price increase in September.
Mines going up $9 a month
"Heads up – the price of your 2degrees Broadband plan will increase by $9.00 per month from 7 September 2023."
I see that they are now charging $5/m for router rental (for new connections anyway). A week ago I think it was free?
No email here.... yet. Might be certain older plans.
Price wise, 2D not most competitive anymore.... so when my contract expires, think the wife will be getting me to look around to save a few $$. (Yes, money talks)
Yeah, this is just looking at Spark and Skinny if web sites up to date with 300/100 plans, Spark $97 including Netflix, Skinny with mobile discount $65. I’m wondering if Skinny one should be $70 ($5 increase)
And 2degrees new full price is $97, and possible $5 router rental on top. (First year for new customers 4 months free and 6 months Prime), but after that first year unless can get decent discount not worth it.
For current contract got $17 off and year Prime, see if they’re still offering something in same range when it ends.
I get something like $15 a month off for committing for a year at a time, and I haven't gotten an email. I just re-sign once a year.
I have not got an email yet but have been out of contract for a wee while as I am seeing what happens with the Vocus migration before I either settle or jump. 2degrees have a good network however and just note all providers are upping their pricing.
@mentalinc In regards to Quic there are peoples referral codes scattered all over Geekzone so pick who you'd like to give $50 to in return for a free install. If you're switching to them, provided you're doing PPPoE already just add "Please add VLAN 10" in the notes when you sign up to Quic as this will mean your connection will just move over without any fuss. Quic use port based authentication so the PPPoE username / password doesn't matter.
