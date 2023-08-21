What ever has happened to our upload speed
https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/dcdad8ea-99b1-4a5d-8876-6cbed107188d
can you provide some more information please.
Where are you located?
what plan are you on?
are you connected via wifi or ethernet cable?
when did it last work normally?
Which CPE are you using?
We are you the same questions from another thread you started
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=306319
Linux:
sorry about that, mental tiredness 💤
So, in reply to the other queries..
I am on 2degrees Broadband Unlimited Ultimate Fibre
I am familiar with speed testing, l did a test from my win11 desktop (no browser) to 2Degrees ChCh with the same results,
https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/f09ccd96-09c2-48ef-9ce3-1090d19c1be0
yet a test to Spark ChCh gives
https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/671d7666-90c9-4286-ac30-2aa4bb27bd03
I reside in Kawerau, 3127
I did have my router replaced with a Fritz!Box 7590 OY
I gather some learned Geek can attach this thread to the original, thank you..
if the spark speedtest server is showing good (not perfect) upload then it might be an issue with our server, i will raise it with the team.
Thanks, yes there are some upload speed discrepancies between servers which is why I queeried, has been for a while
Just out of interest I get good upload on 2Degrees Christchurch speed server and the Spark server. Both are giving me full speed or slightly better for my plan.
The difference between the two is the 2Degrees one is using the IPv6 address where the Spark one is using IPv4 when I look at the IP address at bottom of detailed report.
Yes we are also having random issues with upload speeds (slingshot).
Get around the same numbers as you (anyway from 1meg - 10ish upload) where download is 900
Funny thing however when you connect to a vpn (auckland) the upload speed jumps right up again.
Testing on direct connected to the Deco or via wireless
Im running a Deco xe75 Pro connected directly to the ONT