Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees Upload Speed
Graymond

139 posts

Master Geek


#306781 21-Aug-2023 11:17
Send private message quote this post

What ever has happened to our upload speed

 

 

 

https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/dcdad8ea-99b1-4a5d-8876-6cbed107188d

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
fearandloathing
397 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118449 21-Aug-2023 11:19
Send private message quote this post

Have you tried other speed test servers?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Linux
9932 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118450 21-Aug-2023 11:22
Send private message quote this post

@Graymond Test to the 2degrees server and don't use the browser if possible but the actual installed app

pwner
408 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3118451 21-Aug-2023 11:23
Send private message quote this post

can you provide some more information please. 

Where are you located?

 

what plan are you on?

 

are you connected via wifi or ethernet cable?

 

when did it last work normally?

 

Which CPE are you using?




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer



Linux
9932 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118454 21-Aug-2023 11:29
Send private message quote this post

We are you the same questions from another thread you started

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=306319

Graymond

139 posts

Master Geek


  #3118494 21-Aug-2023 13:14
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

We are you the same questions from another thread you started

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=306319

 

 

sorry about that, mental tiredness 💤

 

So, in reply to the other queries..

 

I am on 2degrees Broadband Unlimited Ultimate Fibre

 

I am familiar with speed testing, l did a test from my win11 desktop (no browser)  to 2Degrees ChCh with the same results,

 

https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/f09ccd96-09c2-48ef-9ce3-1090d19c1be0

 

yet a test to Spark ChCh gives 

 

https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/671d7666-90c9-4286-ac30-2aa4bb27bd03

 

I reside in Kawerau, 3127

 

I did have my router replaced with a Fritz!Box 7590 OY

 

I gather some learned Geek can attach this thread to the original, thank you..

pwner
408 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3118495 21-Aug-2023 13:16
Send private message quote this post

if the spark speedtest server is showing good (not perfect) upload then it might be an issue with our server, i will raise it with the team.

 

 

 

 




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

Graymond

139 posts

Master Geek


  #3118499 21-Aug-2023 13:28
Send private message quote this post

pwner:

 

if the spark speedtest server is showing good (not perfect) upload then it might be an issue with our server, i will raise it with the team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks, yes there are some upload speed discrepancies between servers which is why I queeried, has been for a while



rugrat
2906 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3118501 21-Aug-2023 13:37
Send private message quote this post

Just out of interest I get good upload on 2Degrees Christchurch speed server and the Spark server. Both are giving me full speed or slightly better for my plan.

 

The difference between the two is the 2Degrees one is using the IPv6 address where the Spark one is using IPv4 when I look at the IP address at bottom of detailed report.

 

 

 

 

tripp
3765 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118514 21-Aug-2023 13:41
Send private message quote this post

Yes we are also having random issues with upload speeds (slingshot).

 

Get around the same numbers as you (anyway from 1meg - 10ish upload) where download is 900 

 

Funny thing however when you connect to a vpn (auckland) the upload speed jumps right up again.  

 

Testing on direct connected to the Deco or via wireless

 

 

 

Im running a Deco xe75 Pro connected directly to the ONT

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 