Hi

I've got a problem where a webpage will come up with "Cannot connect to server". It will eventually connect if the page is refreshed (sometimes up to around 40-50 times). This also affects the sending and receiving of emails.

This has been on and off for the last year and a bit but is now pretty much constant. It's the reason I swapped provider from Slingshot to 2Degrees (Who were promptly then brought out by Slingshot).

Multiple calls to the support desk seem to get it working again for a week or so (Its becoming more constant). Turning the ONT off and back on sometimes also gets it working again. Sometimes it will work fine for a month or a week but it now is constantly there.

I've swapped cables, routers and tried disconnecting devices from the network to no avail, and I don't think I can handle another call to tech support.

Once mine or my missus work VPN connects they do not drop out at all even though on other devices which aren't connected via the VPN you'll get server not found. So i'm now sure it's the ONT or further down the fibre as it's the same behaviour on different routers (I'm back to using the provided Fritzbox).

I'm now at the point of seriously considering swapping to hyper fibre just because it'll replace the ONT (I think).

Is there anyway to check the ONT before I go down the rabbit hole?