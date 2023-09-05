Any 2D speed problems at the moment ? download 9Mbps to Chorus fibre lab, less than 1 to 2D Auckland using speedtest app on PC plus ethernet.
Was fine 20 minutes ago.
Their service status thing shows nothing.
Any 2D speed problems at the moment ? download 9Mbps to Chorus fibre lab, less than 1 to 2D Auckland using speedtest app on PC plus ethernet.
Was fine 20 minutes ago.
Their service status thing shows nothing.
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
...and back to normal.
Guess someone put some money in the meter.
Their meter, not mine, obviously...
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99