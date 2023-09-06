Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees Business Broadband Issues
kiwingenuity

19 posts

Geek


#306946 6-Sep-2023 14:28
I signed up to 2Degrees Business Broadband (Billing through my Farm Source account) about one month ago (service started 2nd August) and have had some issues. 

 

Issues:

 

1. 2Degrees inadvertently closed the account when it was opened (possibly the wrong account was closed when I moved addresses)

 

2. WiFi has been working, but only with a download speed of <100Mbps. I am on a 300/300 Fibre plan.
Tuatahi First Fibre carried out fibre Install and we are in a new subdivision.

 

3. After calling the business team a few times, I am finally able to login to my account through the website; however I don't seem to be able to login through the 2Degrees broadband app. Is this normal for a Business Broadband account?

 

4. Under the Plan/Service Screen of my account it states "awaiting service", and I can't seem to order a WiFi extender.

 

5. Billing is incorrect, I currently have a $187.65 bill outstanding for a service that started 2nd August and which was supposed to cost $80.1 per month with a $250 welcome credit.

 

If anyone is on this forum that works/has worked for 2Degrees and can shed some light on resolving the issues that would be great!

 

Spyware
3219 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3124181 6-Sep-2023 14:37
2. Wifi speed sub 100 Mbps is typically becuase connected on 2.4 GHz band. Try 5 GHz band.

 

EDIT: Always use a wired connection when doing speed tests.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

kiwingenuity

19 posts

Geek


  #3124203 6-Sep-2023 15:00
Spyware:

 

2. Wifi speed sub 100 Mbps is typically becuase connected on 2.4 GHz band. Try 5 GHz band.

 

EDIT: Always use a wired connection when doing speed tests.

 

 

 

 

Good point, I will double check with a cable connection (and no other items plugged in).

Spyware
3219 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3124204 6-Sep-2023 15:08
And if you do get 100 Mbps over wired that is typically because the patch lead between router WAN and ONT only has two pairs connected and is limited to FastEthernet - 100 Mbps. In that case replace the patch lead with a store bought one.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

