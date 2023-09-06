kiwingenuity

I signed up to 2Degrees Business Broadband (Billing through my Farm Source account) about one month ago (service started 2nd August) and have had some issues.

Issues:

1. 2Degrees inadvertently closed the account when it was opened (possibly the wrong account was closed when I moved addresses)

2. WiFi has been working, but only with a download speed of <100Mbps. I am on a 300/300 Fibre plan.

Tuatahi First Fibre carried out fibre Install and we are in a new subdivision.

3. After calling the business team a few times, I am finally able to login to my account through the website; however I don't seem to be able to login through the 2Degrees broadband app. Is this normal for a Business Broadband account?

4. Under the Plan/Service Screen of my account it states "awaiting service", and I can't seem to order a WiFi extender.

5. Billing is incorrect, I currently have a $187.65 bill outstanding for a service that started 2nd August and which was supposed to cost $80.1 per month with a $250 welcome credit.

If anyone is on this forum that works/has worked for 2Degrees and can shed some light on resolving the issues that would be great!







