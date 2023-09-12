Hi, I have looked through the edgerouter tutorials, so I am now just wondering if there's something peculiar about the slingshot fibre set up, or if i have simply forgotten something basic in my old age.

I have configured a couple of Edgerouters before to work with Chorus / Spark services. All have worked fine and dandy.

I am currently working away for a few months and have had fibre set up by the property managers. Slingshot services with Enable network providers.

ONT is doing its thing. All the right lights. No other internal router provided so decided to connect an Edgerouter XSFP that I have, and I cannot get the damn thing to see any traffic at all on the WAN connection.

It is configured as follows:

VLAN on eth0

ID 10 (eth0.10)

MTU 1500

Address DHCP

Ethernet status shows connected (at 1000/full) to LAN1 on the ONT

Nothing at all coming through. Not sure if there's something peculiar with the slingshot set up that I am not aware. I would love to be able to call them and check if they have provisioned it correctly, but their tech service line just keeps getting the end of a pre-recorded message and then cutting off. Good times.

Any help appreciated.