Slingshot Edgerouter config help
#307008 12-Sep-2023 09:16
Hi, I have looked through the edgerouter tutorials, so I am now just wondering if there's something peculiar about the slingshot fibre set up, or if i have simply forgotten something basic in my old age.

 

 

 

I have configured a couple of Edgerouters before to work with Chorus / Spark services. All have worked fine and dandy.

 

I am currently working away for a few months and have had fibre set up by the property managers. Slingshot services with Enable network providers.

 

ONT is doing its thing. All the right lights. No other internal router provided so decided to connect an Edgerouter XSFP that I have, and I cannot get the damn thing to see any traffic at all on the WAN connection.

 

It is configured as follows:

 

VLAN on eth0

 

ID 10 (eth0.10)

 

MTU 1500

 

Address DHCP

 

Ethernet status shows connected (at 1000/full) to LAN1 on the ONT

 

 

 

Nothing at all coming through. Not sure if there's something peculiar with the slingshot set up that I am not aware. I would love to be able to call them and check if they have provisioned it correctly, but their tech service line just keeps getting the end of a pre-recorded message and then cutting off. Good times.

 

Any help appreciated.

  #3126412 12-Sep-2023 09:50
That seems right for Slingshot / 2degrees connections.

 

Are you actually sure it is the right ONT? Connection is live on it? You're best to contact Slingshot here to confirm the ONT serial number.




2degrees

  #3126414 12-Sep-2023 09:53
Im using edgerouter on 2degrees, but it should have the same setup as slingshot. 

 

 

 

interfaces {
    ethernet eth0 {
        duplex auto
        poe {
            output off
        }
        speed auto
        vif 10 {
            address dhcp
            description Internet
            dhcpv6-pd {
                pd 0 {
                    interface switch0 {
                        host-address ::1
                        prefix-id :1
                        service slaac
                    }
                    prefix-length /56
                }
                rapid-commit enable

 

            }
            firewall {
                in {
                    ipv6-name WANv6_IN
                    name WAN_IN
                }
                local {
                    ipv6-name WANv6_LOCAL
                    name WAN_LOCAL
                }
            }
            ipv6 {
                dup-addr-detect-transmits 1
            }
        }
    }




  #3126423 12-Sep-2023 10:39
michaelmurfy:

 

That seems right for Slingshot / 2degrees connections.

 

Are you actually sure it is the right ONT? Connection is live on it? You're best to contact Slingshot here to confirm the ONT serial number.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for this, it felt right, but nothing is working. I am trying to get through to Slingshot but I'm forever on hold. I'll see what happens at the end of that.



  #3126424 12-Sep-2023 10:41
pwner:

 

Im using edgerouter on 2degrees, but it should have the same setup as slingshot. 

 

 

 

 

Ahhh, you've assumed that I am more capable than I am. I would love to be able to configure via the CLI, but I don't know how. It's all about the wizards and GUI for me.

 

 

 

How would I go about putting that in and committing it, if I wanted to do it?

