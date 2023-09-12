ThePhoenix:

I'm about a meter away from the router, having the same issue on WiFi or hard wired, happens on my phone, PC and PS5. Everything just... freezes for 10-15 seconds and then catches up the lag in about 3 seconds. Tried a new router, a different ethernet cable and not sure what to do next. Nothing shows up on the ONT (I have Gigabit fibre) or router when it happens, but if I don't fix it soon, my neighbours will come to check what all the cries for help is for.

Typing.... nothing and then all of a sudden an essay.

Audio.... silence and then all of a sudden it's an episode of the chipmunks.

Video... frozen and then it's like I've teleported at the speed of light itself.

I was with MyRepublic and never experienced any sort of issues like this, we are gamers and all working from home with constant bandwidth demand. I've called my new provider but I'm only able to get support if I take their router. Do I take it, or are there any recommendations or advice on what I could do please?