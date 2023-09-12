Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Silence of the Lags
ThePhoenix

#307016 12-Sep-2023 16:59
I'm about a meter away from the router, having the same issue on WiFi or hard wired, happens on my phone, PC and PS5. Everything just... freezes for 10-15 seconds and then catches up the lag in about 3 seconds. Tried a new router, a different ethernet cable and not sure what to do next. Nothing shows up on the ONT (I have Gigabit fibre) or router when it happens, but if I don't fix it soon, my neighbours will come to check what all the cries for help is for. 

 

Typing.... nothing and then all of a sudden an essay.
Audio.... silence and then all of a sudden it's an episode of the chipmunks. 
Video... frozen and then it's like I've teleported at the speed of light itself. 

 

I was with MyRepublic and never experienced any sort of issues like this, we are gamers and all working from home with constant bandwidth demand. I've called my new provider but I'm only able to get support if I take their router. Do I take it, or are there any recommendations or advice on what I could do please?

quickymart
  #3126607 12-Sep-2023 17:07
Uh who is your new provider? This thread is in the NZ Broadband (general) forum.

 
 
 
 

quickymart
  #3127384 13-Sep-2023 20:17
@ThePhoenix more information please?

ThePhoenix

#3128105 15-Sep-2023 11:50
Hello.

 

Yes I posted in the general forum as I'm looking for general advice please. I think I mentioned in my OP that I've already tangoed this with my current provider and they are not able to support me, unless I take their router. We're gamers and the bog standard router they provide just doesn't cut the mustard for us. We were part of the mass transfer and it's worth noting that I still have a MR router which new provider also will also not support. I was hoping to get a general gauge if taking a bog standard router, in order to get support is the right thing to do, or perhaps if some of the geeks on here had recommendations as to which other ISP might cater to us folk, like MR did. 

 

What additional information do you need, happy to give it. 

 

Thanks.



Linux
  #3128110 15-Sep-2023 12:00
@ThePhoenix So you are now on 2degrees correct?

Jase2985
  #3128111 15-Sep-2023 12:07
ThePhoenix:

 

 We're gamers and the bog standard router they provide just doesn't cut the mustard for us. 

 

 

can you explain how? what features doesnt it have?

Linux
  #3128113 15-Sep-2023 12:08
Jase2985:

 

ThePhoenix:

 

 We're gamers and the bog standard router they provide just doesn't cut the mustard for us. 

 

 

can you explain how? what features doesn't it have?

 

 

I was going to ask the same thing

Linux
  #3128121 15-Sep-2023 12:36
@ThePhoenix Check out this thread

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=306949



ThePhoenix

  #3128127 15-Sep-2023 13:01
Hey thanks for sending this. I don't think I'm the same - I don't have the opportunity to speed test, the lag to too much. Only for a few seconds, then it's fine and by the time it stops loading or buffering, then the speed is where I'd expect it to be. 

 

Thanks also for the other replies, think based on the responses, doesn't sound like there is anything wrong with the standard router and taking that, in order to get support, is not actually as crazy as it sounded. I was told in the past to not bother with the standard routers they send and to invest in a gaming router. Wish I had a Geekzone account earlier! 🤣

quickymart
  #3128136 15-Sep-2023 13:35
ThePhoenix:

 

 I was told in the past to not bother with the standard routers they send and to invest in a gaming router.


Whoever told you that has no idea what they're talking about.

 

Also I'm presuming you're now on 2degrees? (still can't see a confirmation for that one) but assuming that's the case I hear good things about the Fritzbox on here.

 

@michaelmurfy maybe move this one to the 2degrees forum so it's in the correct place?

Stu

  #3128141 15-Sep-2023 13:48
If we can get a confirmation from the OP as to which provider they're currently with, we'll move the thread to the correct sub-forum.




RunningMan
  #3128152 15-Sep-2023 14:27
ThePhoenix:[snip]

 

I was told in the past to not bother with the standard routers they send and to invest in a gaming router. Wish I had a Geekzone account earlier! 🤣

 

 

Yeah, you would have been put straight very quickly on the magical abilities of a gaming router!

jarledb
  #3128166 15-Sep-2023 15:00
ThePhoenix:

 

Typing.... nothing and then all of a sudden an essay.

 

 

Is this happening when you type locally on your machine? Or in what circumstance?

 

 

 

"If you have local lag problems, I feel bad for you son

 

You got 99 problems, but a router ain't one"

 

 

 

PS: Let us know which provider you are with.




SpartanVXL
  #3128207 15-Sep-2023 16:07
Yes the point you made about typing/audio/video sounds like a fault with the particular device you are using, not the network connection. Unless your whole residence of gamers are having the same issue the you may have a power issue….

huckster
  #3128217 15-Sep-2023 16:33
SpartanVXL: Yes the point you made about typing/audio/video sounds like a fault with the particular device you are using, not the network connection. Unless your whole residence of gamers are having the same issue the you may have a power issue….

 

Does say that this happens on phone, PC and PS5 so may not be that.

 

Which ISP are you using?

ThePhoenix

  #3129399 19-Sep-2023 13:06
Hi, yes I am with 2D. I called again today and was told to isolate my ONT so that it's not sharing power with anything else. Other than that, can try another cable between my router and the ONT. Wasn't told this time I needed their router to get support :) 

