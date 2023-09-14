I paid my 2degrees broadband bill Tuesday mourning 5.39am.

This was an auto payment, as paid month before and set it to monthly, doing it through internet banking.

The previous months payment showed the next day after 12.30pm.

It’s been two business days and account on 2degrees is still showing full amount owing, and under transaction history the last payment is still not showing.

I set it to monthly from previous months payment, so using all same details as that one, which did go through.

Are other peoples payments in last few days gone through? Also I came out of contract, though by my calculations had another month to go, Free Prime video doesn’t end until middle next month, but somehow my contract finished month earlier.

Main concern is payment not showing as done two days earlier, bank statement shows payment at 5.39am Tuesday mourning.

Edit: and I’m using the new bank account and customer number from the change over, last one went through fine.