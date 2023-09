I was driving last night, and got a phone call, so being a good citizen I let it divert to voicemail, and dialled in to check it when I was home again.

The system prompted me to go thru the "initial setup", create PIN etc.

Except, I've done this already - at least THREE times in less than 12 months (I only moved to 2Degrees towards end 2022).

Is this just me, or does this happen to other people too?