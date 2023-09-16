quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon e-mail address not receiving
16-Sep-2023 13:42
I've got a @orcon.net.nz address but since this morning I've noticed it's not receiving any inbound mail (sending seems to be fine). There's nothing on the Orcon webpage that indicates any maintenance or issues with their mail system.

 

Anyone else getting the same thing today? Yesterday I was getting mail until about 3 o'clock, but only noticed nothing coming through this morning, so it could have happened at any time past then.

 

Edit: I sent a test from Gmail to Orcon just now and that came through fairly quickly - but earlier test messages haven't, as well as another one that was meant to come through overnight. Could they be being queued and then delivered afterwards (ie, out of order)?

  16-Sep-2023 14:18
Last e-mail received on my old Orcon account was dated 0658 this morning. It was fetched at 0708, so there doesn't seem to be any delays (fetchmail only runs once every 20 minutes).

 

That said, I did miss a notification from Discqus a few days ago. These are sent to my Orcon account, and I rely on those notifications to tell me when people post questions relating to my free software. I also use the Orcon account for a bunch of unimportant things, so I hope it's a one-off issue and also not unnecessary filtering.

 
 
 
 

  16-Sep-2023 14:44
Mines working but had issues lately with activation and password reset emails , in particular Noel lemmings, 2 degrees resets

  16-Sep-2023 16:13
Update, they seem to be flowing through again now but Orcon advise the earlier e-mails are lost and/or can't be traced (even one I sent from my Orcon address to my Orcon address, which I thought was a bit strange), however there's basically nothing that they can do.

