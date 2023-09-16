quickymart

I've got a @orcon.net.nz address but since this morning I've noticed it's not receiving any inbound mail (sending seems to be fine). There's nothing on the Orcon webpage that indicates any maintenance or issues with their mail system.

Anyone else getting the same thing today? Yesterday I was getting mail until about 3 o'clock, but only noticed nothing coming through this morning, so it could have happened at any time past then.

Edit: I sent a test from Gmail to Orcon just now and that came through fairly quickly - but earlier test messages haven't, as well as another one that was meant to come through overnight. Could they be being queued and then delivered afterwards (ie, out of order)?