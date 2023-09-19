Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees / Network Wiring issue <100Mbps on 300/300 plan
kiwingenuity

23 posts

Geek


#307093 19-Sep-2023 08:25
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

Just before I get the sparky in to take a look, I want to confirm this is unlikely to be a 2degrees issue.

 

 

 

Plan: 300/300 Business Broadband
Router: Fritz!Box 7530
Test setup: Laptop connected to Router with CAT 6 cable.

 

I am getting 300Mbps download when router is connected direct to ONT but only <100Mbps when router is connected through network ports in lounge (tried both ports). 
Lounge network ports are wired with CAT 5e from garage network terminal port. ONT is connected to garage terminal port with CAT 6E cable.
Terminal port appears terminated with 8 wires.

 

Does 2degrees require CAT 6 network wiring for any reason, or are there potentially some Fritz!Box settings I need to change for CAT 5e wiring? 

 

Seems to be an issue with network wiring through house? Sparky is reputable; so just want to rule out an issue from 2degrees/Fritz!Box side before contacting the sparky.

 

 

Create new topic
trig42
5569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3129242 19-Sep-2023 08:29
Send private message quote this post

How many wires to the pins in the lounge network sockets?

 

If you are getting the speed you're paying for connected directly to the router, then it isn't 2D.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
kiwingenuity

23 posts

Geek


  #3129245 19-Sep-2023 08:36
Send private message quote this post

trig42:

 

How many wires to the pins in the lounge network sockets?

 

If you are getting the speed you're paying for connected directly to the router, then it isn't 2D.

 

 

 

 

I tend to agree; and good point - I will check pins in lounge network socket when I get home.

 

 

eherbert
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3129255 19-Sep-2023 08:58
Send private message quote this post

kiwingenuity:

 

Hi all,

 

Just before I get the sparky in to take a look, I want to confirm this is unlikely to be a 2degrees issue.

 

 

 

Plan: 300/300 Business Broadband
Router: Fritz!Box 7530
Test setup: Laptop connected to Router with CAT 6 cable.

 

I am getting 300Mbps download when router is connected direct to ONT.

 

 

Are you getting 300Mbps on all the Fritz!Box 7530 LAN ports?

 

If you aren't you'll need to check under LAN settings which mode each LAN port has been set to.

 

Green Mode: 100Mb/s

 

Power Mode: 1Gb/s

 

To check, log into the Fritz!Box Router -> Network -> Network Settings -> Scroll down to LAN settings ->

 

Select for correct power mode for each port -> click apply.



kiwingenuity

23 posts

Geek


  #3129262 19-Sep-2023 09:09
Send private message quote this post

Thanks - will check the power modes.

 

However, I believe I was checking connection through the same Lan Port (Port 2) to compare the 300Mbps vs <100Mbps. 

pwner
414 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3129293 19-Sep-2023 10:09
Send private message quote this post

given that it is working at the correct speed when it is plugged directly to ONT it sounds like it is a cabling issue via the structured cabling that is limiting the throughput to 100M negotiation.




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 