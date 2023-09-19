kiwingenuity:

Hi all,

Just before I get the sparky in to take a look, I want to confirm this is unlikely to be a 2degrees issue.

Plan: 300/300 Business Broadband

Router: Fritz!Box 7530

Test setup: Laptop connected to Router with CAT 6 cable.

I am getting 300Mbps download when router is connected direct to ONT but only <100Mbps when router is connected through network ports in lounge (tried both ports).

Lounge network ports are wired with CAT 5e from garage network terminal port. ONT is connected to garage terminal port with CAT 6E cable.

Terminal port appears terminated with 8 wires.

Does 2degrees require CAT 6 network wiring for any reason, or are there potentially some Fritz!Box settings I need to change for CAT 5e wiring?

Seems to be an issue with network wiring through house? Sparky is reputable; so just want to rule out an issue from 2degrees/Fritz!Box side before contacting the sparky.