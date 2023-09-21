I have issues with Bikepacking Routes, Gear, Inspiration - BIKEPACKING.com being extremely slow to load, verging on grinding to a halt. It never used to be. This may or may not be a 2Degrees issue, but the following observations suggest it might be.

Same issue on different computers (Windows) and phones (Android and iPhone) working through the Wi-Fi broadband modem (ADSL2 Fritz!box 7530, running OS 7.57.) Same issue with different browsers. No issues if I connect through a VPN to USA or Oz. Works fine on phone when connected to cellular network. No issues with other sites - that I've come across. I'm using 2Degrees for both broadband and cell network.

Any thoughts?

Is this in any way connected to an earlier topic 2degrees router has blocked some work websites for me!! (Teams/onedrive/sharepoint/work intranet) (geekzone.co.nz) ?