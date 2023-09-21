I have issues with Bikepacking Routes, Gear, Inspiration - BIKEPACKING.com being extremely slow to load, verging on grinding to a halt. It never used to be. This may or may not be a 2Degrees issue, but the following observations suggest it might be.
- Same issue on different computers (Windows) and phones (Android and iPhone) working through the Wi-Fi broadband modem (ADSL2 Fritz!box 7530, running OS 7.57.)
- Same issue with different browsers.
- No issues if I connect through a VPN to USA or Oz.
- Works fine on phone when connected to cellular network.
- No issues with other sites - that I've come across.
- I'm using 2Degrees for both broadband and cell network.
Any thoughts?
Is this in any way connected to an earlier topic 2degrees router has blocked some work websites for me!! (Teams/onedrive/sharepoint/work intranet) (geekzone.co.nz) ?