Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)One website slows to a crawl when on broadband modem
MartinGZ

264 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#307123 21-Sep-2023 21:09
Send private message

I have issues with Bikepacking Routes, Gear, Inspiration - BIKEPACKING.com being extremely slow to load, verging on grinding to a halt. It never used to be. This may or may not be a 2Degrees issue, but the following observations suggest it might be.

 

     

  1. Same issue on different computers (Windows) and phones (Android and iPhone) working through the Wi-Fi broadband modem (ADSL2 Fritz!box 7530, running OS 7.57.)
  2. Same issue with different browsers.
  3. No issues if I connect through a VPN to USA or Oz.
  4. Works fine on phone when connected to cellular network.
  5. No issues with other sites - that I've come across.
  6. I'm using 2Degrees for both broadband and cell network.

 

Any thoughts?

 

Is this in any way connected to an earlier topic 2degrees router has blocked some work websites for me!! (Teams/onedrive/sharepoint/work intranet) (geekzone.co.nz) ?

Create new topic
nzkc
1229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3130298 21-Sep-2023 22:00
Send private message

Fine for me. Might be location - I'm in Auckland (Hibiscus Coast).

 

Could be CGNAT - I have a static IP address.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
MartinGZ

264 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3130348 22-Sep-2023 08:41
Send private message

Location is rural Waimakariri.
I don't have a fixed IP address.

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12854 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3130358 22-Sep-2023 09:13
Send private message

Can you do a traceroute and post here

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.



MartinGZ

264 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3130417 22-Sep-2023 11:00
Send private message

NO VPN enabled:

 

Tracing route to www.bikepacking.com [35.231.36.53]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     3 ms     1 ms     1 ms  fritz.box [192.xxx.xxx.xx]
  2    11 ms    10 ms    10 ms  v1.cpcch-ric-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.113]
  3    11 ms    12 ms     9 ms  192.168.255.250
  4    11 ms     9 ms     8 ms  192.168.255.251
  5    11 ms    10 ms    10 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.246]
  6    46 ms    45 ms    44 ms  72.14.195.229
  7    48 ms    46 ms    45 ms  72.14.195.228
  8   275 ms   299 ms   296 ms  53.36.231.35.bc.googleusercontent.com [35.231.36.53]

 

Trace complete.

 

With VPN enabled:

 

Tracing route to www.bikepacking.com [35.231.36.53]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  2   148 ms   147 ms   155 ms  37.140.223.252
  3   160 ms   196 ms   197 ms  vl222.lax-cs2-core-2.cdn77.com [138.199.0.88]
  4   153 ms   150 ms   160 ms  101.203.74.13
  5   261 ms   296 ms   299 ms  53.36.231.35.bc.googleusercontent.com [35.231.36.53]

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

With VPN enabled, site loading (including images) is within a few seconds. With no VPN, well I'm currently at 5 minutes and still counting - text is quickish, images are stalling.

rscole86
4725 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3130429 22-Sep-2023 11:43
Send private message

What DNS are you using?

Create new topic





