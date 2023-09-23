HectusErectus

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Am i asking too much??
#307148 23-Sep-2023 16:44
Long story short, existing flat mate bought a house and was moving out, he was the account holder for the flat and decided to transfer his account/connection to the new house.
This obviously meant that I would need to setup a new account and get connected so we did this.. and now its the third day - of what will likely encompass the rest of the weekend too - of having no internet.

 

On monday I went about doing so and set the requested connection date as thursday. (As his was set to be transferred on Thursday as well.)

 

Roll on midday Wed & had heard absolutely nothing from 2degrees (apart from the initial account setup emails/confirmation when i created the account) so I called up to double check. Tried to get across our situation and asked how the connection was going to work and got some story about how the application had been flagged as a duplicate account as there was an existing service connected, the previous holder had outstanding payments which may hold our process up until paid (which was sorted pretty much straight after the call), and that you should hear something in the next 24+ hours.. 

 

Thurday morning the old connection was cut off, so the flat was without internet. After work I call up again as I still have heard nothing from 2degrees about the connection, by the time I got through the person seemed helpful and said he'll open a job and send it onto the appropriate team to try get it expedited - I supply the ONT S/N, with him saying they should be able to liven a second port on the ONT since the previous account holders service is still hanging around - again it will be all automatic and you'll hear from us when they go about setting it up. 

 

Friday lunchtime and still zero communication from 2degrees, I call once more, this time i'm told it hasn't been scheduled at all and she will now scheduled it for tomorrow (sat) at 12 (but it may take the whole day)

 

Now it's getting late in the afternoon & I call to double check whether this was happening or not as I have had absolutely no contact regarding it. I'm meet with the same answer as Thursday, still a live line which is causing an error. I supplied the ONT S/N (again) so they could make an internal request to get it sorted & was told to give it the weekend and you'll hear from us on monday...

Am I asking too much to get a connection sorted in the span of a week?? I wouldn't have thought setting up a new connection (when the old one was also 2degrees) could be this hard?

 

 

 

rant over.. for now

  #3131038 23-Sep-2023 17:17
I wonder if the fact that you were trying to establish your own connection with the existing RSP has anything to do with it, as opposed to you setting up a connection with a different one? Maybe that would have caused less headaches? I dunno.

 

Alternatively you could have asked to transfer your former flatmate's existing connection into your name and he would setup a new connection of his own at his new address.

 
 
 
 

  #3131039 23-Sep-2023 17:28
Yeh, i think it would have been better if the account was transferred somehow but unfortunately that was kind of decided for me when the other guy decided to take his account to the new place (for whatever reason..)

 

 

 

The thing I can't get past is that they've identified what the issue is since thursday - that they 'think' the service is still active at this address, despite it being live & working at his new one - and are just doing nothing about it, we're just going around in circles each time i call them.

  #3131044 23-Sep-2023 17:55
I expect they will give you extra free 4G/5G data with tethering if you have a cellular plan with them, to cover the gap?

