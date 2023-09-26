Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2D Fibre Outage West Auckland (0600) from this morning?
#307171 26-Sep-2023 06:58
My line just dropped whilst I was catching up on the mornings YouTube - red and amber lights on the ONT.

 

Have rebooted ONT...same result. All working well to this point.

 

I am in New Lynn - anyone else having issues?

 

I have logged with 2D via mail




  #3131907 26-Sep-2023 07:10
aaaand we're back.

 

Weird!




#3131910 26-Sep-2023 07:26
@Item Why is this weird? Outages happen from time to time

 

You sending off a email at 6.05am you would be lucky if they read that email by Monday next week

  #3131927 26-Sep-2023 08:06
"unusual" then. My connection has historically been very stable and I can count the number of unexpected outages since I got fibre on one finger...

 

 

 

Why wouldn't I report an outage, whatever the time? The phones weren't live yet and it may have been useful if the outage was widespread or significant for them to have early alerts and timestamps for it.

 

I am under no illusions as to the responsiveness and quality of 2D customer care, but that doesn't mean I don't bother to engage it...




