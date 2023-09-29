Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can I transfer my 2degrees eSIM to my new iPhone?
turtleattacks

#309216 29-Sep-2023 10:03
Just trying to plan my day, seeing if I need to go into the store to get a new eSIM. 

 

I currently have a 2degrees eSIM on my old iPhone and was wondering if I can simply transfer the eSIM to my new iPhone? 

tripp
  #3136355 29-Sep-2023 10:08
No I don't think you can, I know there is an option on iPhones to transfer esim however I don't think any NZ telco supports this.  So you will need to go into store and get an new QR code for the esim, they also have a new rule where it will take 2 hours for it to happen and you will get a text on your old phone saying that someone has requested a sim change.

 
 
 
 

turtleattacks

  #3136359 29-Sep-2023 10:11
tripp:

 

No I don't think you can, I know there is an option on iPhones to transfer esim however I don't think any NZ telco supports this.  So you will need to go into store and get an new QR code for the esim, they also have a new rule where it will take 2 hours for it to happen and you will get a text on your old phone saying that someone has requested a sim change.

 

 

Thanks, I was also told that they now require two forms of ID - your usual driver's license as well as another ID with your name printed on it. 

It's good that they are taking the precautionary approach in SIM swaps with so many people using 2FA via text. 

