Customer "service" 1, 2deg phone shop:
"2degrees numbers start with 022. I don't know what you mean, I've been working here 2 years and nobody has ever asked."
Customer "service" 2, via 0800 022 022:
"2degrees numbers start with 022. Number portability is [correct answer]. Oh!"
"There's an IPMS tool". Yeah, and they agreed it doesn't work. Clearly ipms-prod.tcf.org.nz is for telco internal.
49 minutes for 2degrees to prove their incompetence.
It used to be possible to text a number to 300 and get an instant response whether it's on the 2deg network. It worked in Oct '22, it never gives a reply now. Did the telcos grudgingly agree to regulatory pressure to run this service some years back, to then shut it down when the pressure disappears?
Does anyone here know what's going on, since outdoing 2degree's competence is trivial?
Is there still is a useful and usable tool for checking whether a number is on the same network?