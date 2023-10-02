The 300 service ... well, there's a blast from the past. I had completely forgotten we ever did that. In answer to your first question, there was no conscious decision to stop it to the best of my knowledge (and I would have been on the group who discussed killing it it, were we intending to do so). Judging by what happened to a test message I just sent to it, I am surprised it was still working in October 2022 as you suggest.

If it was "working", it was at best wildly inaccurate. The function it relied on for its answer was a database that stopped being updated years ago.

And to your overarching question though - no, we don't offer any up-to-date such service and have no plans to do so given it is no longer really relevant given the tiny percentage of customers on plans where we still differentiate charging between on-net and off-net. Such plans come such a small included calling allowance that I don't think you'd be calling many strangers with them - so you would typically tend to already know whether the person you were calling was on- or off-net.

There was no "regulatory pressure" to disappear that I am aware of. It's simply not really important anymore.