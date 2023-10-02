Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Checking whether mobile nr is on same network
#309249 2-Oct-2023 13:04
2 degrees sells mobile prepay addons that include "Unlimited* calls to 2degrees mobiles". This has been like that for many years. What is a 2degrees number though?

 

 

Customer "service" 1, 2deg phone shop:

 

"2degrees numbers start with 022. I don't know what you mean, I've been working here 2 years and nobody has ever asked."

 

 

Customer "service" 2, via 0800 022 022:

 

"2degrees numbers start with 022. Number portability is [correct answer]. Oh!"

 

"There's an IPMS tool". Yeah, and they agreed it doesn't work. Clearly ipms-prod.tcf.org.nz is for telco internal.

 

49 minutes for 2degrees to prove their incompetence.

 

 

It used to be possible to text a number to 300 and get an instant response whether it's on the 2deg network. It worked in Oct '22, it never gives a reply now. Did the telcos grudgingly agree to regulatory pressure to run this service some years back, to then shut it down when the pressure disappears?

 

 

Does anyone here know what's going on, since outdoing 2degree's competence is trivial?

 

Is there still is a useful and usable tool for checking whether a number is on the same network?

 

The 300 service ... well, there's a blast from the past. I had completely forgotten we ever did that. In answer to your first question, there was no conscious decision to stop it to the best of my knowledge (and I would have been on the group who discussed killing it it, were we intending to do so). Judging by what happened to a test message I just sent to it, I am surprised it was still working in October 2022 as you suggest. 

 

If it was "working", it was at best wildly inaccurate. The function it relied on for its answer was a database that stopped being updated years ago.

 

And to your overarching question though - no, we don't offer any up-to-date such service and have no plans to do so given it is no longer really relevant given the tiny percentage of customers on plans where we still differentiate charging between on-net and off-net. Such plans come such a small included calling allowance that I don't think you'd be calling many strangers with them - so you would typically tend to already know whether the person you were calling was on- or off-net.

 

There was no "regulatory pressure" to disappear that I am aware of. It's simply not really important anymore.

 

 




Other providers also offer on network calling at a different rate. e.g. Skinny unlimited mins to other Skinny numbers on some plans.

 

Short of asking the receiving party what network they are on, is there another way?

SaltyNZ:

And to your overarching question though - no, we don't offer any up-to-date such service and have no plans to do so given it is no longer really relevant given the tiny percentage of customers on plans where we still differentiate charging between on-net and off-net. Such plans come such a small included calling allowance that I don't think you'd be calling many strangers with them - so you would typically tend to already know whether the person you were calling was on- or off-net.

 

 

That's a poor answer. It is not up to you to decide who I call. Asking people who their carrier is is pointless because most have not enough clue to know, or care enough to answer, and no I don't know for the people I know and I shouldn't have to ask them. Asking frequently to be sure is also not OK.

 

 

2degrees is advertising promises the customer has no way to take up. Before I make use of a service I expect to know 100% how much it will cost me (I don't care how much you think this is old fashion). With this, I have no idea whether I'll be charged exorbitant prepay rates or not. What percentage of customers is affected is irrelevant, and no thanks for thinking they can just be taken for a ride. Hint commerce commission.



NR = New Radio I thought this was about 5G

TinkerOn:

 

That's a poor answer.

 

 

 

Thanks for your explanation. I'm still looking for a solution.

