Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)MyRepublic->2degrees: 25-day ongoing landline outage
arobro

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#309264 3-Oct-2023 17:27
Send private message

 

 

After the 2degress migration on 6th September, I was left with a landline that was unable to make or receive calls.

 

After a week and a call to 2degress, they submitted the number porting. This resolved the calling for Spark phone numbers, but the issue persists with One NZ numbers on both calling in and out.

 

I have contacted 2degress a total of 4 times with no ETA or cause known. The landline is connected via the chorus modem using the household POT's phone wires.

 

Mid-last week, 2degress sent an email to One NZ asking them to check the number porting, however, I believe this is unlikely to resolve the issue as I can't even ring out to any One NZ number. Given international telcos don’t need to process this number porting to enable me to ring out, I can’t see why it would be different for One NZ.

 

My plea is to 2degress, please assign staff to work on your tickets and proactivity monitor for internet congestion.

 

Additionally, a few minor notes for anyone considering 2degress:

 

The 2degress internet speed is running at ~849Mbps during peak times. (speedtest.net) This is definitely slower than the 950+ MyRepublic gave without fail. Real-world perceived speed is slightly slower too. I also had a minute internet outgate today, again,  I can’t recall this ever happening on MR. Someone else I know is having slow internet after the migration and facing buffering issues on YouTube.

 

Before migration, I asked if VLAN tagging would be turned on and no one knew. The MyRepublic-supplied router does not officially support VLAN tagging and 2degress is not supplying new free routers or is willing to support the MyRepublic routers. This left me with a concern I would be without internet after the migration. In the end, 2degress left VLAN tagging off, but a lot of concern could have been avoided if they simply stated, they would be leaving VLAN tagging off.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76072 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3138398 3-Oct-2023 18:47
Send private message quote this post

Whoa. This is unacceptable.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 