After the 2degress migration on 6th September, I was left with a landline that was unable to make or receive calls.

After a week and a call to 2degress, they submitted the number porting. This resolved the calling for Spark phone numbers, but the issue persists with One NZ numbers on both calling in and out.

I have contacted 2degress a total of 4 times with no ETA or cause known. The landline is connected via the chorus modem using the household POT's phone wires.

Mid-last week, 2degress sent an email to One NZ asking them to check the number porting, however, I believe this is unlikely to resolve the issue as I can't even ring out to any One NZ number. Given international telcos don’t need to process this number porting to enable me to ring out, I can’t see why it would be different for One NZ.

My plea is to 2degress, please assign staff to work on your tickets and proactivity monitor for internet congestion.

Additionally, a few minor notes for anyone considering 2degress:

The 2degress internet speed is running at ~849Mbps during peak times. (speedtest.net) This is definitely slower than the 950+ MyRepublic gave without fail. Real-world perceived speed is slightly slower too. I also had a minute internet outgate today, again, I can’t recall this ever happening on MR. Someone else I know is having slow internet after the migration and facing buffering issues on YouTube.

Before migration, I asked if VLAN tagging would be turned on and no one knew. The MyRepublic-supplied router does not officially support VLAN tagging and 2degress is not supplying new free routers or is willing to support the MyRepublic routers. This left me with a concern I would be without internet after the migration. In the end, 2degress left VLAN tagging off, but a lot of concern could have been avoided if they simply stated, they would be leaving VLAN tagging off.