Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Connection down. Been on hold for 40 minutes. Not seeing anything on status page.
Kodiack

#309285 5-Oct-2023 12:50
Hey all,

 

I work from home and host some services from home, and my connection has been down for close to an hour. I'm not seeing anything on the status page, but there was an incredibly vague and generic "known outage in your area" blurb when I first rang.

 

It indicated that repair may not be until sometime on Friday, which is unacceptably long. Looking for more information to decide the rest of my working day and if I need to migrate some onsite stuff offsite in the meantime. Unfortunately 2degrees appears to be experiencing "higher than normal call volume", as is normal.

 

Is anyone else having issues? Is there any indication of what may have happened, or how long repair may actually take?

Kodiack

  #3143120 5-Oct-2023 13:28
Got through to 2degrees support. The rep was really nice to talk with, and it sounds like there was likely a fibre cut. It's not currently on Chorus's status page, but seems a likely explanation and it sounds like it's currently being worked on. Should hopefully be back up within the next few hours.

 
 
 
 

nztim
  #3143126 5-Oct-2023 13:46
Out of interest what area?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Kodiack

  #3143183 5-Oct-2023 14:32
nztim:

 

Out of interest what area?

 

 

Franklin area. Turns out this is some planned Chorus work, and both the Spark status page and Vodafone status page show it. However, it's absent from both Chorus' and 2degrees' status pages, for whatever reason.

 

 



quickymart
  #3143189 5-Oct-2023 14:44
Planned outages aren't shown on the Chorus site, only unplanned.

Qazzy03
  #3143199 5-Oct-2023 15:17
quickymart:

 

Planned outages aren't shown on the Chorus site, only unplanned.

 

 

TIL, didn't know that, thank you.

Kodiack

  #3143202 5-Oct-2023 15:23
quickymart:

 

Planned outages aren't shown on the Chorus site, only unplanned.

 

 

TIL as well! Thanks for the info.

