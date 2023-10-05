Hey all,

I work from home and host some services from home, and my connection has been down for close to an hour. I'm not seeing anything on the status page, but there was an incredibly vague and generic "known outage in your area" blurb when I first rang.

It indicated that repair may not be until sometime on Friday, which is unacceptably long. Looking for more information to decide the rest of my working day and if I need to migrate some onsite stuff offsite in the meantime. Unfortunately 2degrees appears to be experiencing "higher than normal call volume", as is normal.

Is anyone else having issues? Is there any indication of what may have happened, or how long repair may actually take?