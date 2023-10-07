I am on slingshot fiber unlimited. Over night and in the morning there was connectivity issues with accessing the net. It once again bought home to me the impact of NO internet has on me. No ring cameras for one. Although I obviously can you use my mobile, I am wondering if it would be smart to have a "backup" system, spare router the works.(maybe not fibre) One that connects to a different network than slingshot, which I think is 2 degrees.
So suggestions of how to approach this situation , what do you suggest.