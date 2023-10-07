Totally doable. Depends on how much you value having a backup - really is a personal choice as its ultimately about cost.

If you want it smartly done - you would need to have a router that supports multiple WAN's and failover.

I run a Ubiquiti setup so have a UDM Pro where my primary connection is Fibre with failover to 4G/5G .

For 4G/5G - I am using a SSM2 from Spark on a Wireless Broadband plan from them.

The UDM Pro takes take of the failover automatically as it detects any issues with the primary connection, it seamelessly fails over (~ 2-5sec) to backup so its unnoticable.

The UDM Pro also notifies you this is the case and will restore its primary when primary is back.

So its doable and its also doable is many ways, just depends on how much you want to change and how much you want to spend on a setup like this.