Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Suggestions for a backup broadband supply.
gnfb

2379 posts

Uber Geek


#309307 7-Oct-2023 10:14
Send private message quote this post

I am on slingshot fiber unlimited. Over night and in the morning there was connectivity issues with accessing the net. It once again bought home to me the impact of NO internet has on me. No ring cameras for one. Although I obviously can you use my mobile, I am wondering if it would be smart to have a "backup" system, spare router the works.(maybe not fibre) One that connects to a different network than slingshot, which I think is 2 degrees.

 

So suggestions of how to approach this situation , what do you suggest. 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me

Create new topic
Jiriteach
990 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3143891 7-Oct-2023 10:20
Send private message quote this post

Totally doable. Depends on how much you value having a backup - really is a personal choice as its ultimately about cost.
If you want it smartly done - you would need to have a router that supports multiple WAN's and failover. 

 

I run a Ubiquiti setup so have a UDM Pro where my primary connection is Fibre with failover to 4G/5G .
For 4G/5G - I am using a SSM2 from Spark on a Wireless Broadband plan from them. 

 

The UDM Pro takes take of the failover automatically as it detects any issues with the primary connection, it seamelessly fails over (~ 2-5sec) to backup so its unnoticable.
The UDM Pro also notifies you this is the case and will restore its primary when primary is back.

 

So its doable and its also doable is many ways, just depends on how much you want to change and how much you want to spend on a setup like this.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
sqishy
466 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3143903 7-Oct-2023 11:59
Send private message quote this post

Anything beyond fibre infrastructure tends to incur higher costs for installation and operation. To switch to a different service provider or segregate networks, you may need to lay down an additional fibre connection and ONT.

 

Telcos typically schedule their maintenance during the early hours, like 2am on certain mornings, which explains why outages, though not intended to occur frequently, may still happen occasionally.

coffeebaron
6057 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3143907 7-Oct-2023 12:21
Send private message quote this post

What's your budget?

 

You can get a Draytek dual WAN router and a Starlink connection on their 40GB priority plan - $260 per month. This should give you a very diverse backup path. Sometimes when there is a major fibre outage, it can also take out local 4G towers, so Starlink would be the most diverse option. 4G failover would also be good most of the time, $130 per month for a 4G connection on an unlocked SIM, plug this into a Draytek LTE router and you're good to go.

 

Also cheaper options available if you're not fussed about CGNAT, data allowance and monitoring of the connection etc.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 