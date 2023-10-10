FYI 2D, might want to confirm how much an ex-customer will be charged if they don't return their router.
I have an email from you saying $100, yet the letter with the courier bag says $299.
FYI 2D, might want to confirm how much an ex-customer will be charged if they don't return their router.
I have an email from you saying $100, yet the letter with the courier bag says $299.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
Hey! That sounds super frustrating! Could you please PM me your account details so we can look into why this has happened?
I'm also pretty sure if the router is out of warranty then you don't need to return it (seen that pop up a few times on here).
So if it is an older Fritz!Box 7490 then you shouldn't need to return it.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.