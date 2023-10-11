So an interesting situation, I believe my secondary number was scraped or captured from a site that had data either hacked or just captured (or I was stupid, also a possibility).

I have received a number of calls in the last 6 months from different 09 numbers which seem to be owned by what I believe are SIP providers which end up either being dead air or an indian sounding voice, in the last two weeks this has changed to being calls from different cellphone numbers on different networks (most of which I let go unanswered as this number is not given directly to people but used on services) which are now just dead air however some have answered are now been people saying that they missed a call from my number when I never called them at all.

Is there anything that can be done at the network level to stop a number from being spoofed?