Hi, I have a family member on a Carryover Pool Plan who is currently in a Zone 2 destination. I can see the expected daily $8 charge for roaming, which is working fine for calls and text... but not data, as implied by the following screenshots:

My understanding was that this daily roaming charge should be allowing for up to 1GB of remaining NZ data to be used per day? What am I missing here? There is plenty of data left on the plan.