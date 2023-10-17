A couple of months ago, I got the email from Orcon about pricing increases. I'd been thinking for a while about reviewing my provider/plan to save money, so decided to take the pricing increase as a motivation to do something about it - I switched to Quic.

The switch itself was almost entirely seamless - I needed to adjust router config to drop VLAN10 (my choice) and switch auth method, and that was it - up and running again with no issues.

Orcon's billing, however, I didn't perhaps line up as well as I should have - I gave them their 30 days notice, and perhaps slightly mistakenly advised them my last service date a couple of days after my connection date with Quic.

Unfortunately, this mean that my last-date with Orcon was 3 days after my normal billing date, and they've now sent me an invoice for the next month's service - starting the date I commenced with Quic - i.e. I'd be paying for 3 days with Orcon before my previously advised end-of-service date.

In itself this isn't a big deal - I'm happy to pay the couple of days; but I lodged a query with them about the bill, and after 4 days have heard nothing. So I rung them, and this is where it gets interesting.

They claim they CAN'T stop their systems from taking the full payment amount via direct debit (the processing date is a week away, so that seems unlikely), and they'd then issue a "credit" onto my account when their systems worked out I should have only paid 3 days and not 30....

BUT, I'd need to call them back again to request/arrange that "credit" to be refunded as actual money into my bank account!!

To me, this seems incredibly dodge, and I'm now on hold with my bank...

The PSA would be: If you're going to leave Orcon for someone else, it seems you need to make sure your last date of service is JUST BEFORE your billing date, and NOT a few days after; unless you want to go cap-in-hand to ask for your money back. This despite them having 30 days notice...

Sigh.

<end of minor rant>