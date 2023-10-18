FireStarter

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees turning to Sh** pppoe issues
#309433 18-Oct-2023 17:04
So it would appear that 2decheese has dropped the ball yet again. I have had intermittent connections over the past few months.

 

A reboot usually fixes the issue, not today after waiting in their wonderful queue i got a tech that was obviously reading his script wrong.

 

It looks like they have turned off the requirement for pppoe on vlan10. (tech new nothing about it, even emailed me the incorrect settings for the connection compared to their help section.

 

Had the change the connection to DHCP only without the requirement for pppoe.

 

only issue i have is according to helpdesk guy they no longer use VLAN ID 10 for the connection, according to their website they do *facepalm*

 

 

 

Anyone had a similar issue?

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3148936 18-Oct-2023 17:57
You obviously have not read the 2D forum before posting......

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

       xpd.co.nz     kiwiblast.co.nz

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

 

 

 

