Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees Connection Issue
MonolithNZZ

19 posts

Geek


#310460 21-Oct-2023 13:47
Hi guys,

 

I switched from Slingshot to 2degrees fibre, with my new connection going live this morning. I have an Asus RT-AC59U V2 modem.

 

I am able to connect, however it is extremely patchy and within minutes after rebooting the modem, I intermittently lose connection. Websites won't load etc.

 

I have configured the modem using "automatic IP", NAT enabled, no authentication. Under IPTV I have selected 2degrees as the ISP profile. I've also tried VLAN tagging 10 with no luck. PPPoE behaves in the exact same manner. 

 

Currently in the queue to talk with 2degrees.. Any ideas?

 

Many thanks

l43a2
1741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3150800 21-Oct-2023 13:49
whats the MTU set too

2Degrees setting for their Fibre

 

  • WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)
  • 802.1Q: Enabled
  • VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10
  • 802.1P (Priority): 0
  • IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6
  • MTU Size: 1492 or 1500





 
 
 
 

MonolithNZZ

19 posts

Geek


  #3150801 21-Oct-2023 13:57
Thanks for the reply,

 

I can only set MTU when I select PPPoE. I've only tried 1492, will try 1500 and report back.

MonolithNZZ

19 posts

Geek


  #3150802 21-Oct-2023 14:06
2Degrees helpdesk confirms I require DHCP rather than PPPoE. Meaning I cannot manually adjust the MTU setting. Other than that he was of absolutely zero help.

 

 



l43a2
1741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3150803 21-Oct-2023 14:11
they really dont enjoy helping with modems they don't support.





MonolithNZZ

19 posts

Geek


  #3150804 21-Oct-2023 14:11
When I'm able to connect, speed is abysmal.

 

rscole86
4745 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3150806 21-Oct-2023 14:19
Have you tested over wifi or wired connection?

 

Tried another router?

 

Tested via a direct cable from the ONT to your computer?

MonolithNZZ

19 posts

Geek


  #3150810 21-Oct-2023 14:32
Over both wired and wireless. I don't have another modem or the knowledge on how to connect directly to the ONT.

 

I've previously used 2degrees as a provider with this modem with no issue..



Linux
10190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3150817 21-Oct-2023 15:32
@MonolithNZZ You should only test over Ethernet also as you were only connected this morning the speed profile still may not be set correct on the ISP side. This can take a day or 2

MonolithNZZ

19 posts

Geek


  #3150833 21-Oct-2023 16:52
I backed-up the router config and then went ahead and reverted to factory settings. In an interesting turn of events, I'm now getting 800Mbps down and a stable connection. I combed the settings and can't find the culprit! Restoring my settings brings back the slow speed and dodgy connection.

Ah well, great turn out! Thanks to all who offered their assistance.

